Wine and dine in style with Lough Erne Resort and Ridge Vineyards

Lough Erne Resort will host a unique wine and dinner pairing event with premium wine producers Ridge Vineyards from Napa Valley, California, on 9 June 2024.

Guests will be treated to a five-course tasting menu with Irish flavours especially created to complement five exquisite wines from the world-famous region in the Resort’s award-winning Catalina Restaurant.

International Sales Director Katie Bleakley from Ridge Vineyards will talk through the vineyard’s pre-industrial approach to winemaking and will introduce each wine paired with the menu designed exclusively by Lough Erne Resort’s Executive Head Chef Stephen Holland and his culinary team.

The special one-off event costs £150 per person and includes a glass of sparkling wine on arrival.

Passionate ambassadors for NI produce, Stephen and team have created five courses with seasonal, locally sourced and traceable ingredients.

The evening begins with a Ballylisk cheese pastry bun, followed by a Kilkeel crab and caviar salad, served with the Ridge Chardonnay 2021. The main course features a Mill Dam flax-fed beef with salt-baked celeriac and truffle mushroom and will be paired with the Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon 2020.

A young buck blue cheese with dark chocolate ganache will be served with the Ridge Monte Bello 2010, one of the finest acclaimed wines in the world. To finish a decadent chocolate delice served with maple and walnut ice cream will be accompanied by the renowned Ridge Lytton Estate Petite Sirah 2019.

The fresh flavours will be the perfect match for Ridge Vineyards’ critically acclaimed single-vineyard wines. Founded in 1962, when it produced its first Monte Bello, the winery is proud of its rare and exceptional vineyards where climate, soil and variety are ideally matched.

Ridge Vineyards follows sustainable techniques used in the finest 19th-century California wineries and Bordeaux chateaux to produce superlative organic wines.

Lough Erne Resort also offers accommodation packages for foodies and wine lovers. After a night in one of Lough Erne Resort’s luxury guestrooms, recently refurbished to create a modern and sophisticated ambiance, guests will wake up to a hearty lakeside breakfast.