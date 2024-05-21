Women In Tech organisation TechFoundHer to host international film “Show Her The Money” at the MAC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Women in tech organisation TechFoundHer is hosting the showing of an international film highlighting the under investment in women entrepreneurs in Belfast this week.

Only 2% venture capital funding goes to women and the LA produced documentary Show Her The Money asks what entrepreneurs and people in positions of influence across the globe can do to change this. This is a movement for change as well as a movie.

TechFoundHer, set up by entrepreneur Mairin Murray, is a collective of women tech founders, advisors and champions who work together to raise awareness about the entrepreneurial opportunities and ecosystem across Ireland.

Show Her The Money will be screening at The MAC, Belfast on Wednesday May 22 at 5pm and will be part of their bigger AI Roadshow featuring a range of expert speakers from across the country.

TechFoundHer Founder Mairin Murray and Laura McLean, Head of NI at Synechron

The film, which is a powerful and uplifting film dedicated to shedding light on the challenges and triumphs of women entrepreneurs in their quest for funding, will be followed by a panel discussion and Q&A with film producer Catherine Gray and other founders and investors.

“TechFoundHer is on a mission to ensure women have the opportunity to fully contribute as tech entrepreneurs and innovators,” explained founder Mairin Murray.

“Women are currently massively under-represented as the founders of tech companies. This has to change. Tech has no gender, and it's time we come up with bold solutions to address the underinvestment in women's startups.

"Show Her The Money is critical as a key moment to start our campaign for entrepreneur equity - this is a global movement.”

Directed by Ky Dickens, the film will also demystify the world of venture capital. It follows four visionary founders as they endure uphill battles to turn their ideas into reality and the women who invest in them. Despite their dedication and passion constantly being challenged, these women, with the financial support and mentorship of their angel investors, become even more determined, resourceful, and resilient, and the growth of their businesses is mind-blowing. Each business has the potential to become a 'unicorn'… a billion-dollar business.

Show Her The Money will also showcase the rockstar women angel investors who support them and features Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Sharon Gless (better known as one half of Cagney and Lacey) and award-winning movie producer, author and founder of She Angel Investors, Catherine Gray.

Speaking of the film Catherine said: "For the first time in history, women are starting their venture capital funds, and we are on a mission to educate women about why we need more women investors to support these funds.

“I just couldn't bear the thought that these innovations would go unfulfilled. I do believe film and television can help change culture - thus the creation of this film. We want Show Her The Money to move the needle by telling the stories of these exceptional women. We’re on a 50 city tour and excited to be coming to Belfast and Dublin.

Speakers include producer and She Angels founder Catherine Gray, investor featured in the film, Wendy Ryan, Dr Lollie Mancey (innovator and entrepreneur), Tina Calder (media and marketing expert from Excalibur Press), Áine Denn (former co-founder at Altify, Jemma Simpson (founder DiverseTalent.ai), Alison McMurtrie (investor / founder Trrue & iDunn Consulting), Aislinn McBride (services CTO at Kainos), Lata Setty (VC, How Women Invest Fund "The New Table"), Laura McClean (MD Synechron) and Mairin herself.

TechFoundHer AI Roadshow is supported and sponsored by Synechron, Belfast City Council, MCS Group, Queen’s University Belfast Business School, Kainos, Invest NI, Version 1, Bring It On, iDunn Consulting, Ormeau Baths, DogPatch Labs, PorterShed, Republic of Work, RDI Hub and Excalibur Press.