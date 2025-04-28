Workers Party activists join anti-racism rally

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Workers Party Representatives Tony Dorrian for South Belfast and Ursula Meighan for West Belfast attended the rally at Belfast City Hall on Sunday with other Workers Party activists from across Northern Ireland.

The Workers Party has always stood against racism and discrimination of any groups or individuals who are considered different. The Party condemns the "outrageous acts of racism" that took place across Northern Ireland last week when five doctors and their families were subjected to racist abuse in a play park in Newry.

Racist slogans were painted on walls in West Belfast, and the party condemns past attacks on homes in South Belfast and East Belfast.

Both representatives called on political and community representatives to stand with our ethnic minority communities and to show them they are welcome in Northern Ireland. Ursula said we must not let right-wing forces "who have been spreading lies and misinformation poison our communities with their hatred".

Workers Party activists at the Ant-Racism Rally at Belfast City Hall Yesterday. Show Racism the Red Card. The Racist don not speak in our name. We stand with our ethnic sisters and brothers.

Tony said: "These right wing forces seek to blame immigrants and refugees on the failures of our government. Our ethnic minority communities bring a richness and add value to society. They take nothing from us.

"Our unemployment is not their fault, our housing crisis is not their fault. Our health service crisis would be much worse with out the international staff who help keep our health system functioning. Both representatives called on all communities to show, that the racism being demonstrated in our towns, cities and villages, is not in our name."