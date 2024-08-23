World class events on offer this Bank Holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With bank holiday weekend approaching, make sure to catch some of the exciting events taking place across the Northern Ireland this August Craft Month before you miss out.

Celebrating the vibrant local craft scene, a wealth of exhibitions, demonstrations and workshops have been taking place across Northern Ireland giving people the chance to support local makers by buying products and learning more about their work.

With a total of over 400 events on offer across Northern Ireland and the rest of the country this August, here is some of the events taking place across Bank Holiday Weekend!

Date: Thu 22 Aug at 10am - Sat 24 Aug at 5pm Quilt Fayre Stormont Hotel Belfast, Upper Newtownards Rd, Belfast BT4 3LP Price: £10.50 - £13

August Craft Month

Come along to the Stormont Hotel to see the 2024 Quilt Fayre! Taking place from the 22nd-24th August from 10am-5pm, quilting enthusiasts will have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of exhibitors each offering various quilting supplies, including fabrics, tweeds, block of the month, threads, needles, wadding, fat quarters, long arm quilting services, wool and sewing machines. Attendees can explore a wide selection of products all in one place! Finally, come and see the annual Quilt Fayre competition! Showcasing the incredible talent and creativity within the quilting community, this celebration of craftsmanship, passion and artistry will reflect this year’s theme ‘Stitches of Life’. Successful entries to this year’s competition will be on display for the duration of the event. Discover unique brands, products and explore techniques in the world of Patchwork and Quilting!

Date: Sat 24 Aug at 10am – 5pm Noel McCullough Furniture Open Studio and Sale 100 Cloughwater Road, Ballymena, County Antrim. BT436SZ Price: FREE

Furniture Making Workshop Open Studio and sale with Noel McCullough. Come along on Saturday 24th August from 10am-4pm to view the studio and meet the maker. There will be a selection of keepsake/jewellery boxes and other “smalls” for sale.

Date: Sun 25 Aug at 10am – 4pm North Down Craft Collective/Castle Espie Collaboration 2024 WWT Castle Espie, 78 Ballydrain Road, Comber, County Down, BT23 6EA Price: FREE

Fused Glass, Bushmills

This year North Down Craft Collective is working in collaboration with WWT Castle Espie bringing monthly craft pop-ups and larger craft fairs to the visitor centre at Ballydrain Road, Comber. Bringing together makers and artists from the Ards and North Down borough and beyond, what started as a monthly market in Holywood has now become a collective of creatives showcasing their work through exhibitions, pop-ups and fairs.

On Sunday 25th August over 25 makers will be showcasing their work in the visitor centre which overlooks Strangford Lough. Visitors can relax with a coffee in the award winning Kingfisher Cafe and browse the work of makers including, potter, Alison Hanvey, botanical artist, Ruth Osborne and ceramicist, Mags Donnan (Snowdrops & Sentiments). Many of the artists and makers take inspiration from the landscape and wildlife in the borough and these pieces will make up a large part of the work on show at Castle Espie.

Date: Sun 25 Aug at 3pm – 5pm A Stitch in Time. Lacemaking in South Armagh. Films from the Archives with Northern Ireland Screen Culloville Community Centre, 3 Corasmoo Road Culloville, Crossmaglen, Newry Co Armagh BT35 9JE Price: FREE

As part of our August Craft Month and National Heritage Week Celebrations we are delighted to be collaborating with Northern Ireland Screen to celebrate our cherished lacemaking tradition here in South Armagh. Come join us for a cup of tea and sit back and enjoy a leisurely afternoon filled with lace. We are delighted to welcome Bronagh McAtasney from NI Screen to facilitate a screening of a series of films that have been recently uncovered from the archives… A warm welcome awaits you x

Fused Glass, Bushmills

Date: Mon 26 Aug at 10:30 am – 3pm Fused Glass and Tiffany Glass Bushmills Visitor Information Centre, Main Street Bushmills BT57 8QA Price: FREE

Join Eleanor-Jane who will demonstrate Tiffany-style glass making – a technique featured on Sky Arts ‘Painting Birds’ Series 2, when she taught Jim (Vic Reeves) and Nancy Moir how to make a Tiffany glass puffin, which they now hang in their home.

Date: Fri 30 Aug at 10:30 am – 12:30am Slow Stitch on LinenLagan Valley Island 1 The Island, Lambeg North BT27 4RL Price: £20

Slow stitch is all about slowing down, being aware of the world around you, and maybe connecting with your past. This workshop introduces you to the concept of a stitch journal, giving guidance on how to develop a daily stitching practice.

Head and Shoulders, Belfast

Taking a little time out of your day, say 10-20 minutes, you can sit and calmly stitch a small area in your stitch journal. Using vintage linen and embroidery threads you sew a little each day with stitches that are easy to do. You finish with a tactile and beautiful piece of embroidery that is personal to you.

This introduction will get you started and then as a way to relax or unwind your thoughts and feelings can be translated into stitch. No experience of sewing is necessary. Materials will be provided but please bring along small scissors.

Date: Sat 31 Aug at 10am – 5pm 1-Day Barrel Firing Workshop: 20 Isle Road, Lisnagunogue, Bushmills. Bt57 8XR Price: £160

Learn to fire pottery without a kiln! Patricia will guide you thorough the process of barrel firing. Decorate your pots (provided by us) with designs inspired by neolithic rock art. Learn how to use oxides and organics to add colour. Experience packing and firing a metal barrel. Learn how to clean and seal your beautiful pots. All materials, vegetarian lunch and a trip to Ballintoy while the barrels burn all included.

Date: Sat 31 Aug at 2pm – 4pm Anushiya Sundaralingam Artist Talk and Reception at R-space Gallery: R-space Gallery, 32 Castle St, Lisburn, BT27 4XE Price: FREE

Come along to the R-space Gallery on Saturday 31st August from 2pm-4pm for the opening reception of ‘Transit’, a showcase of Anushiya Sundaralingam’s multi-disciplinary work. At 2.30pm, Anushiya will give an artist talk on her work. In this exhibition, the artist weaves together threads of memory, displacement, and the universal human experience of migration, through the lens of her personal journey navigating the perilous waters of the Sri Lankan civil war.

Three-dimensional objects, prints, drawings, and installation make up scenes that depict the uncertainty and peril of journeys, navigating darkness and uncertainty. The works mirror question refuge and belonging, drawing parallels to the current global landscape. Reflecting on displacement, diaspora, and the quest for belonging. The artist’s story, intertwined with the diverse tapestry of cultures, echoes the shared narrative of humanity’s search

Date: Sat 31 Aug at 10am – 2pm Head and Shoulders – Sculpt a bust: Top floor, Conway Mill, 5 - 7 Conway Street, Belfast BT4 1QY Price: £50

You are invited to join Anna for a half day of playing with clay to produce a small bust. The bust is a very familiar form of sculpture mostly associated with classical antiquity.

Anna will guide you through her process so you can create your own version using white stoneware clay. Process includes techniques such as those used to make pinch pots, hand modelling and slab building. Price includes bisque firing. Once fired there is the option of a second session where the piece can be glazed.

Craft NI and Design & Crafts Council Ireland have come together to deliver this important initiative.

For the first time ever, you can use the August Craft Month interactive map on the augustcraftmonth.org website to find the closest events happening in your local community.

For the full island-wide programme, visit www.augustcraftmonth.org. Share your own craft adventures by tagging @augustcraftmonth24 and use the hashtags #augustcraftmonth2024 #makeseebuy

For more information, and to get a feel for the craft events near you and across Ireland, visit www.augustcraftmonth.org.