YO!'s game changing bento menu lands in Belfast

After making its debut in Worcester and winning over diners in Leeds, YO! is now bringing the heat to Northern Ireland with the launch of its bold new Bento menu concept in the heart of Belfast. This marks the third rollout for the innovative dining experience, delivering big flavour, high energy and a fresh way to enjoy Japanese-inspired dishes.

The Victoria Square restaurant is the latest YO! location to showcase this exclusive menu evolution. It blends long-standing Japanese influences with inventive, modern twists. At the heart of the launch is the YO! Bento Combo, a standout selection inspired by the traditional Shokado Bento and reimagined to bring together sushi favourites and comforting hot plates in one irresistible meal.

YO! Bento Combos include:

Midori (meaning green of nature): Cucumber maki, kaiso seaweed, and spicy tempura vegetable roll

Also on offer is a choice of the signature Katsu Curry or the brand-new Crispy Katsu Bowl, featuring updated recipes and bold, punchy flavours. These are served with steamed rice and rich Japanese sauces, with chicken, pumpkin or prawn available for the perfect comforting bite.

A hearty new ramen joins the line-up too, available in Vegetable Gyoza, Chicken Teriyaki and Spicy Chicken Katsu. Each is made with thick Japanese noodles in a warming broth of kombu and dried shiitake mushrooms for the ultimate soul-soother.

Lauren Crozier, Marketing Director at YO!, said: “The response to our new menu in Worcester and Leeds has been incredible, and we’re so excited to now bring it to Belfast. This is a bold step forward for YO! and a whole new way for guests to enjoy what we do best.”

Be one of the first to try it. Book your table now.