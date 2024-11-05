Join renowned local singing sensations, The Leading Ladies and their band, for a spectacular show that offers something for everyone!

Acclaimed singing sensations, The Leading Ladies, bring sophisticated glamour and award winning voices to Belvoir Studio theatre with their fabulous show on Friday, November 15.

Join them and their amazing four-piece band for a special night of classical crossover and musical theatre, to 40s/50s swing, celtic and chart hits – all performed in their own inimitable vocal arrangements, close harmony style and humour.

The trio, made up of Lisburn singer Ceara Grehan, Waringstown’s Lynne McAllister and Bangor-based Michelle Baird, have been in regular demand throughout the UK and Ireland for the last 22 years.

Each an accomplished solo performer, the ladies are broadly experienced in performing in some of the UK and Ireland’s major theatres including Belfast’s Grand Opera House, Waterfront Hall, Dublin’s National Concert Hall and the National Opera House, Buxton.

Appropriately named ‘The Leading Ladies’ by one of their first audiences in Lisburn, the group has had numerous sell-out shows and corporate/charity appearances under their belts including Belfast’s Opera in the Gardens and performances at several high profile gala events at venues such as the NEC Birmingham and Royal Horseguards, London.

Unique in their vocal style, the ladies have developed an impressive repertoire, bringing their own inimitable harmonies and vocal arrangements to a wide range of music.

Ceara comments: “It’s been such a joy to sing with two special and talented friends for all this time. We are also so lucky to have such a fantastic band on stage with us.

"We feel very blessed to have had such wonderful support from our audiences and hope that it continues and people enjoy our shows as much as we do.”

The Leading Ladies show is at 7.30pm on Friday, November 15 in Belvoir Studio Theatre, Belfast. Tickets are available from 028 9049 1210, online at https://www.belvoirplayers.org/events/an-evening-with-the-leading-ladies/ and on the door.

For further information on The Leading Ladies, visit facebook.com/leadingladiestrio.

A perfect, entertaining, winter night out!