Register
BREAKING
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk

10 jobs to be created as £1m invested in new vehicle maintenance unit in Newtownabbey

A vehicle solutions provider has expanded its Northern Ireland offering after acquiring a new site in the Mallusk area of Newtownabbey.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Aug 2023, 07:50 BST

Radius Vehicle Solutions (RVS), an all-island provider of passenger car, van and HGV commercial vehicles service and repair services, has secured a second unit in Mallusk, totalling 5,000 sq ft and representing a £1million investment.

The business, which employs 65 staff across the island of Ireland, incorporates Newtownabbey operation, Gus Commercials and is part of the global Radius group, having been acquired in September 2022.

The expansion, which will create 10 new jobs over the next 12 months, will see the extension of its passenger car and van service centre, to allow RVS to service and repair a larger proportion of vehicles in-house.

Ciarán O’Neill, commercial director and Paul McGuire, managing director at Radius Vehicle Solutions, pictured at new premises in Mallusk. Photo submittedCiarán O’Neill, commercial director and Paul McGuire, managing director at Radius Vehicle Solutions, pictured at new premises in Mallusk. Photo submitted
Ciarán O’Neill, commercial director and Paul McGuire, managing director at Radius Vehicle Solutions, pictured at new premises in Mallusk. Photo submitted

Commenting on the development, Paul McGuire managing director at Radius Vehicle Solutions, said: “The investment in new premises gives us increased scale and capabilities to grow our in-house service and repair offering.

"The new site will facilitate the relocation of the sales and rental departments and host a dedicated customer service centre to enhance the customer experience.”

Ciarán O’Neill, commercial director at Radius Vehicle Solutions, said the organisation was providing “a one-stop shop for customers who require mixed vehicle leasing, fleet management, service and repair, telematics, dashcams, insurance and fuel cards through our DCI network”.

He added: "With an enhanced team, we will be well placed to deliver more for clients than ever before, expand our service offering with them and attract new customers.”

Related topics:Northern IrelandNewtownabbeyHGV