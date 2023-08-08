A vehicle solutions provider has expanded its Northern Ireland offering after acquiring a new site in the Mallusk area of Newtownabbey.

Radius Vehicle Solutions (RVS), an all-island provider of passenger car, van and HGV commercial vehicles service and repair services, has secured a second unit in Mallusk, totalling 5,000 sq ft and representing a £1million investment.

The business, which employs 65 staff across the island of Ireland, incorporates Newtownabbey operation, Gus Commercials and is part of the global Radius group, having been acquired in September 2022.

The expansion, which will create 10 new jobs over the next 12 months, will see the extension of its passenger car and van service centre, to allow RVS to service and repair a larger proportion of vehicles in-house.

Ciarán O’Neill, commercial director and Paul McGuire, managing director at Radius Vehicle Solutions, pictured at new premises in Mallusk. Photo submitted

Commenting on the development, Paul McGuire managing director at Radius Vehicle Solutions, said: “The investment in new premises gives us increased scale and capabilities to grow our in-house service and repair offering.

"The new site will facilitate the relocation of the sales and rental departments and host a dedicated customer service centre to enhance the customer experience.”

Ciarán O’Neill, commercial director at Radius Vehicle Solutions, said the organisation was providing “a one-stop shop for customers who require mixed vehicle leasing, fleet management, service and repair, telematics, dashcams, insurance and fuel cards through our DCI network”.