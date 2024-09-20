We’ve had a think about some of the area’s established shops.
Check out our list featuring 10 local traders and see what you think.
Are there any shops you would add?
1. Ernest Hall Menswear
Established in 1967, Ernest Hall has been trading out of his store on The Square in Ballyclare. The town's longest serving trader, Mr Hall provides tailored suits, formal hire and other items of menswear, including shoes. Photo: NI World
2. Andy's Stores
Family-run Andy's Stores in Monkstown has been serving the local community since 1962. Specialising in garden supplies and hardware, they also provide building supplies, electrical goods, household appliances and multi-fuel stoves, as well as a removals service. Photo: NI World
3. Sport n Sound
Sport n Sound has been operating on Ballyclare's Main Street for over 50 years. The family-run business, with Norman at the helm, provides sporting goods, school uniforms, trophies and an engraving service. When the business was in its early days, Norman's passions for both sport and music were evident, with the shop also selling records and musical instruments. Photo: NI World
4. Nesbitt's Quality Meats, Glengormley
Alastair Bonar, along with his wife Sharon and son Philip run Nesbitt's Quality Meats in Glengormley. There has been a butchers on the site since the 1960s, with Alastair working under the second owner, David Nesbitt, from the 1970s. Mr Bonar bought the shop over in 1994. The shop was ‘Highly Commended’ in the Butcher category of the prestigious Countryside Alliance Awards 2024 for Rural Enterprise at a distinguished ceremony held at the House of Lords in London. Photo: Contributed