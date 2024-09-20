4 . Nesbitt's Quality Meats, Glengormley

Alastair Bonar, along with his wife Sharon and son Philip run Nesbitt's Quality Meats in Glengormley. There has been a butchers on the site since the 1960s, with Alastair working under the second owner, David Nesbitt, from the 1970s. Mr Bonar bought the shop over in 1994. The shop was ‘Highly Commended’ in the Butcher category of the prestigious Countryside Alliance Awards 2024 for Rural Enterprise at a distinguished ceremony held at the House of Lords in London. Photo: Contributed