10 photos from NI Apprenticeship Week in Mid and East Antrim
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has celebrated Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week with a programme of interactive and informative events.
This year’s theme was ‘Apprenticeships – Tomorrow’s Talent Today’ which reflects how apprenticeships can help individuals develop the skills and knowledge required for a rewarding career and fulfilling future.
Council collaborated with schools, employers and sectoral organisations to provide a dedicated week of events and promotional activities that demonstrated how apprenticeships work for individuals, businesses, communities and the wider economy.
Here’s a selection of photos from the initiative.