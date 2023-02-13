Register
Peter McMullan, Ryobi apprentice; Gwyneth Evans, human resources manager, Ryobi; and the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, with Carrickfergus Grammar School Pupils, during a visit by Ryobi representatives to the school as part of Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week.

10 photos from NI Apprenticeship Week in Mid and East Antrim

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has celebrated Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week with a programme of interactive and informative events.

By The Newsroom
25 minutes ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 6:54pm

This year’s theme was ‘Apprenticeships – Tomorrow’s Talent Today’ which reflects how apprenticeships can help individuals develop the skills and knowledge required for a rewarding career and fulfilling future.

Council collaborated with schools, employers and sectoral organisations to provide a dedicated week of events and promotional activities that demonstrated how apprenticeships work for individuals, businesses, communities and the wider economy.

Here’s a selection of photos from the initiative.

1. Careers

Pupils from Larne High School were invited to visit Caterpillar in Larne to learn about new apprenticeship roles commencing in September.

Photo: Chris Neely

2. Careers

Pupils from Ballymena Academy and St Patrick’s College were invited to Clarke in Broughshane to learn about the company.

Photo: Chris Neely

3. Careers

Pictured at Clarke in Broughshane are Mr Heaney, Ballymena Academy; Eugene Clarke (centre); the Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Beth Adger MBE and Ballymena Academy Pupils.

Photo: Chris Neely

4. Careers

Mr Heaney and pupils from Ballymena Academy being taken on a tour of the Clarke premises in Broughshane by Eugene Clarke.

Photo: Chris Neely

