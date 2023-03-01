Traders from Causeway Speciality Market and Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market have taken part in a skills development workshop as they prepare for the season ahead.

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, 25 artisans specialising in arts, craft, and food produce came together for the initiative, which provided an important opportunity to network and share experiences.

The training aimed to help participants with their sales skills, communication, and customer service in order to grow and develop their business.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “Council is pleased to support members of Causeway Speciality Market and Naturally North Coast and Glens in this practical way, and it was encouraging to see so many traders avail of this opportunity.

“Both markets are very well established, and they make an important contribution to economic activity in the Causeway Coast and Glens area. They enjoy a customer base made up of both residents and visitors and, significantly, they act as an incentive for people to come here which is beneficial for the wider local economy.

“The markets directly connect traders and their fantastic products with new and returning customers, which is vital for the viability of their business and we hope this training will help to further develop customer relations and lead to continued growth.”

Causeway Speciality Market takes place in the Diamond area of Coleraine on the second Saturday of every month from 9am – 4pm, and it’s next due to take place on March 11 and April 8. Keep up to date on all the latest announcements by visiting www.facebook.com/CausewayMarkets

Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market returns to Ballycastle seafront on Easter Monday (April 10) from 11am -5pm with 50 artisan makers selling a range of gifts, art, craft, food and street food. Find out more by going to www.naturallynorthcoastandglens.gov.uk

