11 administrative challenges small businesses face & how to overcome them

In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, small businesses are facing an unprecedented array of challenges. From navigating the complexities of technology and compliance to fostering meaningful customer relationships and managing a dispersed workforce, the hurdles can seem insurmountable.

These challenges also present unique opportunities for growth, innovation, and strengthening resilience. As the backbone of the economy, small businesses possess the agility and creativity needed to turn these obstacles into stepping stones towards success.

The administrative side of running a small business, often viewed as a mundane but necessary evil, has evolved into a critical component of strategic planning and operational efficiency. Effective management of administrative tasks not only ensures the smooth running of daily operations but also frees up valuable resources that can be invested in growth and development initiatives.

Retail banking and admin experts Roisin McAteer and Maria McLaughlin.

Achieving this level of efficiency requires a nuanced understanding of the problems at hand, as well as innovative solutions tailored to the specific needs of a business. This is where specialised administrative support comes in.

For many businesses employing a full or part time admin assistant isn’t feasible but can often be the one thing that’s holding their business back.

County Derry company AdminAnswers NI, founded by retail banking and admin experts Roisin McAteer and Maria McLaughlin, has become the adhoc answer many businesses need. They offer support and guidance for small businesses navigating the intricate maze of administrative challenges.

Ahead of taking part in an expert panel at the Mums At Work Elevate Your Business conference on Monday March 25 at the Tullyglass Hotel in Ballymena, Roisin and Maria have outlined some of the most common administrative challenges small businesses face and how they can overcome them.

1. Time Management

Small businesses frequently struggle with juggling multiple tasks effectively.

Maria McLaughlin advises: "Prioritising tasks based on urgency and importance can drastically improve time management.

“Utilising AdminAnswers NI Ltd’s tailored support allows business owners to focus on what they do best – driving their business forward."

2. Efficient Communication

With the digital age accelerating the pace of business, maintaining efficient communication can be daunting.

Roisin McAteer explained: "Leveraging technology and establishing clear communication channels can significantly enhance efficiency.

“Taking the time out to understand what tools are available for your business may feel like it is time consuming now but future you will be grateful!”

3. Financial Management

Keeping on top of finances is crucial for any small business.

"Regular financial reviews and employing the right tools for budgeting and forecasting are key," said Maria.

“Growth and stability for any business can only happen when you truly understand the numbers and keep a close eye on how your business is performing and recognising any changes in that, whether positive or negative.”

4. Customer Relationship Management

Building and maintaining strong customer relationships is vital for success.

“Personalisation and timely follow-ups are essential. Our approach is to integrate CRM solutions that not only improve relationships but also drive repeat business” said Roisin, adding: “It’s easy to get lost in doing the work, but managing your customers effectively can make gaining repeat business and referrals much easier.”

5. Delegation of Tasks

Many small business owners find it hard to delegate tasks.

Maria said: "Identifying the right tasks to delegate and to whom is crucial. At AdminAnswers NI we find this is one of the hardest things for small businesses to overcome.

“We foster a culture of partnership, trust and efficiency, ensuring that your business operates smoothly.

“Sometimes business owners have to work on themselves before they can work on the business, it can be difficult to hand the reins over for something you have been doing yourself for a long time, especially if you have your own quirky way of doing it.”

“I would always suggest that people prefer doing the thing they’re good at and by handing off the things they don’t like or that are time consuming, they get more time to spend on the part of the business they fell in love with in the first place.”

6. Compliance and Regulations

Staying abreast of regulations and compliance can be overwhelming.

"It's about staying informed and proactive," said Roisin.

“Many businesses find it hard to navigate the language, changing nature and maintenance of their compliance administration.

"Our team offers guidance and support to navigate the complex landscape of regulations, ensuring peace of mind.”

“Having a robust system of keeping on top of compliance may take time now, but it will streamline your renewals and management for the future.”

7. Talent Recruitment and Retention

Finding and keeping the right talent is a challenge.

Roisin said: "Offering the right incentives and creating a positive work culture are key strategies.

“Many business owners can get lost in getting the work done that they forget to spend time nurturing the staff they have. Having a system in place or someone in place to do this can ease the pressure and stress on a business owner.”

8. Adapting to Technological Changes

Technology evolves at a rapid pace, and staying current can be daunting for small businesses.

Maria explained: "Embracing technological advancements can significantly enhance operational efficiency. At AdminAnswers NI Ltd, we guide our clients through selecting and implementing the most appropriate technologies for their businesses, ensuring they remain competitive.

“Being on top of these advances, just like when it comes to new CRM systems, can often be the make or break of a business over time.”

9. Crisis Management and Resilience

Unexpected challenges such as economic downturns or global crises can severely impact small businesses.

"Developing a robust crisis management plan is key to navigating tough times” said Roisin.

“Many business owners don’t have the skills or knowledge to be able to create and execute contingency plans at short notice.

“Having a team in place to help with this can give a business owner peace of mind.”

10. Effective Marketing Strategies

Developing and executing effective marketing strategies can be a significant challenge for small businesses with limited budgets.

"Identifying the most effective channels and tactics for your target audience is crucial," said Maria. "Our expertise in marketing support can help you increase your visibility and attract more customers without breaking the bank.”

“Whilst many business owners have great marketing ideas and often know exactly what will help to bring customers in and raise awareness of their business, they seldom have the time to execute their ideas in full leaving them frustrated and feeling overwhelmed.”

11. Work-Life Balance

“Maintaining a healthy work-life balance is a challenge many small business owners face”, said Roisin.

"It's important to remember that your well-being is essential to your business's success.

“Business owners need to learn to identify the right tasks to delegate and take time to recharge so that they are on top form all the time.”

“Having more time to focus on what really matters very often leads to a more successful business overall.”

Roisin and Maria will be giving more advice out from the expert panel at the Mums At Work Elevate Your Business conference on Monday March 25 at the Tullyglass Hotel in Ballymena.

For more information, to book a ticket or a stand at the Elevate Your Business event on March 25 go to bit.ly/MAWelevatePress or search for the event on Eventbrite.