Planning approval has been granted for the erection of 12 dwellings immediately south of Craigavon Area Hospital, and in the vicinity of Lisnisky Lodge and Bocombra Park, Portadown.

The planning development will consist of two semi-detached dwellings (two-storey), seven detached dwellings (two-storey) and three townhouse-type, three-storey dwellings.

The application was lodged on behalf of Bocombra Development Ltd, Mandeville Mews, Portadown.

Planning officers note in their report: “In respect of landscaped and hard surfaced areas and associated structures, the proposal includes approximately 430m2 of public open space with detailed landscaping of new tree planting of native species trees, and with details of the specifications of same.

“This will visually soften both the internal layout of the proposed development and also its interface with the surrounding developments.

“[The public open space] represents approximately 5.7% of the development area. This is less than the requirement for 10% of the total site area contained within [the relevant] policy.

“However, the proposal is forming part of a larger housing development that was originally approved, with 8,579m2 of public open space, which represents 9.1% of the total area zoned for housing.

“Officers therefore consider there remains ample public open space available within the overall housing development and within tolerance for the required standard of 10% of the area.

“The application includes a detailed parking plan for the development that identifies that the proposed development will have 24 in-curtilage parking space, that being two spaces for each dwelling, as well as a further 11 on-street parking spaces, giving a total of 35 parking spaces. This is in line with the requirements of Parking Standards.

“Officers can also confirm that the form and detailing of the proposed dwellings is respectful of the surrounding general character of dwellings, such that the proposed dwellings will not represent an incongruous feature.

“Officers are of the opinion that no unacceptable adverse effects/impacts upon residential amenity will arise for any potential occupiers.”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter