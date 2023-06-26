Register
12-job boost with opening of £1m Centra in Newtownabbey

A new £1m Centra store has opened with the creation of 12 jobs on the Shore Road, Newtownabbey.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:05 BST

Experienced owners, Gareth and Tracey Beacom, who also have an outlet at Belfast’s York Road, marked the official opening of their 1,700sq ft store and petrol forecourt with a family fun day on Saturday (June 24).

Gareth said: “We’re delighted to have opened the doors of our second Centra store. It will provide a convenient shopping and fuelling point for customers on the move as well as a great amenity for the local community.

"The team and I are looking forward to welcoming customers instore and providing them with a one-stop shop for modern convenience.”

Pictured at the Centra Trackside opening, from left to right, are: Barry Holland, Musgrave business development manager; retailer Gareth Beacom; Paddy Murney, Musgrave retail sales director; and Adam Beacom (retailer’s son). Credit: Brian ThompsonPictured at the Centra Trackside opening, from left to right, are: Barry Holland, Musgrave business development manager; retailer Gareth Beacom; Paddy Murney, Musgrave retail sales director; and Adam Beacom (retailer’s son). Credit: Brian Thompson
As well as a deli counter and coffee dock, further in-store services include PayPoint and an ATM. The site also features a fuel forecourt with a 24/7 pay at pump service, car washing and laundry facilities and extensive parking, while EV Charging points will be installed.

Centra Trackside store also features LED lighting, energy-efficient refrigeration and digital screens to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprint.

Paddy Murney , Musgrave NI’s retail sales director, said: “The new Centra store in Newtownabbey will provide the height of convenience and value for local shoppers. With the cost of living continuing to affect our communities, it’s clear that keeping household costs down is important to our customers.

"As part of Centra’s commitment to value, our shoppers will benefit from over 200 special offer items every week and over 300 cheaper own brand products.”

The store’s opening hours are: 6.30am – 10pm Monday to Friday, 8am - 10pm Saturdays and Sundays.

