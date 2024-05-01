With a history spanning almost 30 years, this collaborative effort between Enterprise Causeway, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Labour Market Partnership, The Honourable The Irish Society and local educational institutions continues to be a beacon of hope and opportunity for students across the region.

Against the backdrop of an evolving job market, the convention provided a vital platform for students to personally interact with over 50 exhibitors, from further and higher education and local training organisations to apprenticeships and local employers, allowing them to discuss entry pathways and latest industry trends.

The convention wasn’t just about exploring career options; it was about igniting passion and instilling confidence in tomorrow’s leaders, as well as helping local industry attract awareness of job opportunities.

Summarising the day, Enterprise Causeway CEO Jayne Taggart reflected: “This annual event aims to deliver insights and aspirations to our young people. It’s the perfect chance to explore what’s out there, and potentially raise awareness of possibilities students might not have otherwise thought was available. The unwavering support from our partners and exhibitors ensures this event continues to be a transformative catalyst for inspiring and empowering young minds.”

Over 1,300 students, from across the Causeway area, attended a Careers Convention on Wednesday 24th April in the Diamond Hall, Coleraine, where they got to meet and chat to over 50 exhibitors about their prospective careers.

Loreto College Coleraine students explore the realm of accounting with Chartered Accountants Ireland.

Local students from Dominican Portstewart engage with dedicated police officers at the recent careers convention, gaining insight into policing the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough area.