The talent and success of apprentices from across Causeway Coast and Glens has been showcased at a Special Recognition Awards evening in the Ramore Complex, Portrush.

The event - organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Labour Market Partnership, with funding from the Department for Communities - focused on recognising apprentices from the Borough who had done particularly well, and also for those who have overcome significant obstacles in their journey.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “I would like to congratulate the apprentices on their achievements and success. I would also like to thank the employers who have made this journey possible as well as the training providers who have played a proactive role in your success.

“Not to mention the Department for the Economy, who have funded the apprenticeship programme and the Department for Communities, whose funding of the Labour Market Partnership is vital. I was delighted to see the recent announcement of all-age apprenticeships.

"This will provide an opportunity for adults to upskill and retrain, thereby improving their career prospects. By investing in apprenticeships, we can ensure the growth of a strong, diverse, and inclusive economy.”

Labour Market Partnership Manager, Marc McGerty added: “Apprenticeships are such an important piece of the skills jigsaw, and it is great to have 30 people receiving Special Recognition Awards at this event. Over the past few months, the Labour Market Partnership has been promoting apprenticeships as a pathway, recently launching CausewayApprenticeships.com.

“The platform has information about apprenticeships along with case studies, tips and also live apprenticeship opportunities.” For more information, visit CausewayApprenticeships.com or email [email protected]

1 . Awards Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan alongside Labour Market Partnership Manager, Marc McGerty presenting Rebekah Wright with a Special Recognition Award. Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Council

2 . Awards Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan at the Special Recognition Awards with Lauren McCloy, Stephanie Hamilton, Courtney Hutchinson and Jack Campbell. Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Council

3 . Awards Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan alongside Labour Market Partnership Manager, Marc McGerty presenting Stephanie Hamilton with a Special Recognition Award Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Council