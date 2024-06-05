The borough is blessed with a number of ice cream parlours and here at the Newtownabbey Times we’ve compiled a list of seven places we think are worth a visit when you’re looking for a sweet treat.
Check out our list and see if you agree.
1. True Gelato, Ballyclare
True Gelato in Ballyclare is an award winning business. It is owned by brothers, Karl and Ryan Wilson. Established in 2017, the inspiration behind each handmade ice cream flavour, freshly made on site, comes from travelling to sunny destinations to taste delicious gelato.The brothers are pictured with then DAERA Minister Edwin Poots MLA during a visit to The Square-based business. Photo: DAERA
2. Mauds Moments Monkstown coffee shop
Mauds Moments Monkstown coffee shop is just one of the Mauds branches across Antrim and Newtownabbey. John Wilson began making ice cream in his grocers store in Carnmoney in 1979 and the Mauds brand has expanded, with shops now serving Mauds ice cream across Northern Ireland. The company is famous for its 'Poor Bear' flavour. Photo: Mauds
3. Coole Fusion
Coole Fusion Ice Cream Parlour, Milkshake and Slush Bar is located in The Diamond area of Rathcoole, Newtownabbey. Photo: Coole Fusion
4. Fallones Ice Cream Desserts and Treat Bar
Fallones Ice Cream Desserts and Treat Bar is located at the Throne Centre on the Whitewell Road, Newtownabbey. Photo: Google