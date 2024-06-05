1 . True Gelato, Ballyclare

True Gelato in Ballyclare is an award winning business. It is owned by brothers, Karl and Ryan Wilson. Established in 2017, the inspiration behind each handmade ice cream flavour, freshly made on site, comes from travelling to sunny destinations to taste delicious gelato.The brothers are pictured with then DAERA Minister Edwin Poots MLA during a visit to The Square-based business. Photo: DAERA