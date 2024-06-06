7 of the best places to get fish and chips across Newtownabbey

By Russell Keers
Published 6th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
Whether it’s a Friday night routine, a mid-week treat or a family get together, a fish supper from the chippy is hard to beat.

Newtownabbey is home to a number of established fish and chip shops serving locally sourced ingredients.

Here at the Newtownabbey Times we’ve compiled a list of seven places we think are worth a visit when you’re wanting fish and chips.

Check out our list and see if you agree.

The Captain's Table in the Carnmoney Road area of Glengormley is an award-winning eatery offering sit in, takeaway and delivery options.

1. The Captain's Table

The Clarence on the Hillhead Road in Ballyclare has been a favourite for many families in the town for decades.

2. The Clarence

New Mossley Chippy is located on Ballyearl Way. It offers a variety of meals including fish, chicken, burgers, sausages and pasties.

3. New Mossley Chippy

The Hungry Hound is a traditional fish and chip shop located in The Diamond area of Rathcoole.

4. Hungry Hound

