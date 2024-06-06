Newtownabbey is home to a number of established fish and chip shops serving locally sourced ingredients.
Here at the Newtownabbey Times we’ve compiled a list of seven places we think are worth a visit when you’re wanting fish and chips.
Check out our list and see if you agree.
1. The Captain's Table
The Captain's Table in the Carnmoney Road area of Glengormley is an award-winning eatery offering sit in, takeaway and delivery options. Photo: The Captain's Table
2. The Clarence
The Clarence on the Hillhead Road in Ballyclare has been a favourite for many families in the town for decades. Photo: Love Ballyclare
3. New Mossley Chippy
New Mossley Chippy is located on Ballyearl Way. It offers a variety of meals including fish, chicken, burgers, sausages and pasties. Photo: New Mossley Chippy
4. Hungry Hound
The Hungry Hound is a traditional fish and chip shop located in The Diamond area of Rathcoole. Photo: Google