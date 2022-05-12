Many of the Food Heartland producer wowed the crowds with their unrivaled food and drink offerings as well as unique foodie experiences.
A spokesperson for the council said: “It was easy to see how agriculture and farming is in our nature, with several of our pedigree breeders picking up firsts in their class - well done to you all!”
Top class breeders were also at the Balmoral Show from across the borough, many winning top prizes and plenty of rosettes.
Undefined: readMore
1.
Rachel Holmes, Caroline Johnston and Paul Lappin - Linwoods Healths Foods pictured at the Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Food Heartland showcase at Balmoral show. Picture McAuley Multimedia
Photo: Michael Cooper
2.
Roger Wilson Chief Executive of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council samples produce from its food heartland producers during Balmoral Show.Pic Steven McAuley
Photo: Michael Cooper
3.
Angela O'Rourke and Andrena Nash - Ballylisk of Armagh.
Photo: Michael Cooper
4.
Angela O'Rourke and Andrena Nash - Ballylisk of Armagh pictured at the Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Food Heartland showcase at Balmoral show. Picture McAuley Multimedia
Photo: Michael Cooper