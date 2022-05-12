Loading...
Roger Wilson Chief Executive of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council samples produce from its food heartland producers during Balmoral Show.Pic Steven McAuley

7 photos of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Food Heartland businesses at Balmoral Show

There was a real buzz in the air at Balmoral Show this year as Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council showcased local producers.

By Carmel Robinson
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 12:50 pm

Many of the Food Heartland producer wowed the crowds with their unrivaled food and drink offerings as well as unique foodie experiences.

A spokesperson for the council said: “It was easy to see how agriculture and farming is in our nature, with several of our pedigree breeders picking up firsts in their class - well done to you all!”

Top class breeders were also at the Balmoral Show from across the borough, many winning top prizes and plenty of rosettes.

Rachel Holmes, Caroline Johnston and Paul Lappin - Linwoods Healths Foods pictured at the Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Food Heartland showcase at Balmoral show. Picture McAuley Multimedia

Photo: Michael Cooper

Photo: Michael Cooper

Angela O'Rourke and Andrena Nash - Ballylisk of Armagh.

Photo: Michael Cooper

Photo: Michael Cooper

