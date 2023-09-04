9 photos from East Antrim Alliance’s Business Breakfast in Carrickfergus

Business owners and local employers attended a business breakfast at Carrickfergus Golf Club on Friday.

Hosted by East Antrim Alliance, the keynote speaker for the event was Maeve Monaghan, CEO of the NOW Group and chairperson of Clanmill Housing, who underscored the pivotal role of social enterprises in the local economy.

Ms Monaghan said: “Social enterprise has faced numerous challenges over recent years, especially amidst current governance issues. Yet, our focus remains on delivering results. Last year, we secured jobs for 200 individuals and now support over 2,000 people across the Island.

“Central to our mission is fund generation and reinvestment. A testament to this effort is our Just A Minute ‘JAM’ Cards, which have gained significant traction not only in the UK and Ireland but also internationally.

“Our supply chain social enterprises, such as Loaf Catering and Loaf Pottery, showcase the immense impact of social value. However, it is essential to be proactive, to seize opportunities, and to ensure continuous support."

Guests at the business breakfast were also addressed by East Antrim MLAs Stewart Dickson and Danny Donnelly and Alliance party leader Naomi Long.

