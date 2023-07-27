9 terrific photos from Lidl’s ‘Daddy Dash’ supermarket trolley challenge

Northern Ireland dads have been putting their shopping skills to the ultimate test in the Lidl trolley dash challenge.

So far, four lucky participants have won an entirely free grocery shop courtesy of Lidl Northern Ireland, after taking part in a ‘supermarket sweep’ style competition in their local store.

In honour of Father’s Day 2023, the retailer ran a campaign asking families to nominate the father figure in their life to be named Lidl Northern Ireland’s ‘Dad of the Year’.

Across the region, a total of six people were selected giving them the opportunity to take part in their very own ‘Daddy Dash: David Long, in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim; Brian McAlinden, in Lurgan, Co Armagh; Stephen Begley, in Magherafelt, Co Derry-Londonderry and Darren Bonner, in Omagh, Co Tyrone. More details about how they did in the two-minute timer challenge in the captions below.

Meanwhile, the final two trolley dashes, for Co Fermanagh and Co Down, are taking place this Saturday (July 29).

1 . Daddy Dash Co Derry-Londonderry dad Stephen Begley, took on the Daddy Dash in his local Magherafelt store and bagged a trolley worth £242.51. He was nominated by wife Emma for being the best dad to their children Eilish, Owen and Arthur. Photo: Submitted by Lidl

2 . Daddy Dash Co Armagh dad, Brian McAclinden, took on the challenge in his local Lurgan store and reaped a trolley worth £250.65. Nominated by his wife Colette, she acknowledged that Brian works around the clock, but still manages to put his family, including two girls Holly and Maisy, above everything else. Photo: Submitted by Lidl

3 . Daddy Dash County Tyrone dad, Darren Bonner, took on the challenge in his local Omagh store and walked away with a trolley worth £184.40. He was nominated by his partner Shannon Mellon for being a caring and patient father to their six-month old twin boys Pauric and Pearse. Photo: Submitted by Lidl

4 . Daddy Dash David Long with family, Florence, partner Ashleigh and Harry at the Carrickfergus store. Photo: Submitted by Lidl