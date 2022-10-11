The market has been created by embroidery company, Ted & Stitch and boutique floral studio, Millson and Berry.

Applications are open until October 17 for businesses to apply for a stall at the event. 150 stalls are available and up to 4,000 people are expected to attend on the day.

Sarah Thompson, Founder of Ted & Stitch said: “It’s such a difficult time for retailers across Northern Ireland and our initial idea was to give businesses, who were mainly online only, the opportunity to have a shop front for the day to help them to connect with their customers face-to-face.

Pictured at the launch of the Christmas TedBerry Market sponsored by the Corner Bakery are Paul and Sarah Thompson of Ted & Stitch and Jane Millar and Kathy Morrison of Millson & Berry

“The response to date has been incredible, never in our wildest dreams did we think we would need a space like the Eikon Exhibition Centre for our third event of the year to cope with the demand, both from our lovely retailers and the number of people attending the market.”

Jane Millar, Co-Founder of Millson & Berry added: “The TedBerry Market gives people the opportunity to find some of the most incredible local businesses that they might not even know exist. Our previous events have had a fabulous array of retailers from beauty to crafts, handmade goods to pet apparel, jewellery to artisan food and handcrafted linen to knitwear.”

Advertisement