‘Flavours’ was attended by around 100 top global inbound tour operators who deliver business from all over the world.

The tour operators met, and did business with, tourism companies from across the island of Ireland, including 20 companies from NI.

David Boyce, Tourism Ireland, said: “We were delighted that Minister Lyons joined Tourism Ireland’s annual ‘Flavours of Ireland’ event in London last week, where he met with leading global inbound tour operators.

(Seated) Nella De Luca-Bertram, NDLB Europe Travel and Consultancy; and Liz Steele, Visit Causeway Coast and Glens; with (standing) Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland; Tourism Minister Gordon Lyons; Christopher Brooke, Chairman of Tourism Ireland; and David Boyce, Tourism Ireland, at Flavours of Ireland 2022

"Before the pandemic, in 2019, these tour operators were responsible for delivering around 5 million bed-nights to the island of Ireland.

"Our aim is to increase awareness of NI and the island of Ireland among these hugely influential global inbound tour operators and to help our tourism partners from the island of Ireland secure a greater share of the huge worldwide tourism market.”