The Coleraine branch of Hays Travel welcomed four of North Regional College’s Tourism and Hospitality students for a unique interactive learning experience this month.

The students gained a firsthand insight into the travel industry by living like a travel agent for the day, during which they were taught how to compare prices, choose destinations and book holidays.

Linda Stewart, branch manager at Hays Travel’s Coleraine branch, said: “We were thrilled to welcome the students to our branch. The experience was not only for them to learn about the travel industry and how to book holidays, but also to understand what is required for us to deliver customer excellence every day and the challenges we may face in doing so.

“The trip also taught the students some key skills like around customer excellence, as well as exploring how important social media can be in the workplace. We hope that they had a fantastic day, and we hope that the experience has inspired them for their future roles.”

Jane Schumm, retail director at Hays Travel, said: “At Hays Travel, supporting the learning and development of young people is something that is close to our hearts. We nurture young talent by providing space for our colleagues to grow, widening their career options or opportunities.

"For example, we have a longstanding commitment to supporting young people through our apprenticeship programme. Many of our retail colleagues also work their way up to managerial roles or join one of the many diverse departments at our Head Office. We wish them the best of luck in their future careers.”