Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes as 41 people have tragically died on the 26 mile long stretch between Belfast and Dublin, since 2007.

In the same period, there have been more than 650 collisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbridge councillor Joy Ferguson and A1 campaigner Monica Heaney are now putting pressure on the Infrastructure Minister to take action.

A1 campaigner Monica Heaney with Alliance MLA Patrick Brown and Councillor Joy Ferguson.

A delegation of families directly impacted by the road will take to the steps of Stormont this Tuesday (April 9).

They’re calling for the immediate implementation of the phase 2 upgrades.

Phase 2 aims to provide safety improvements along the A1 between Hillsborough and Loughbrickland, including the provision of new grade-separated junctions, the closing of all gaps in the central reservations and continuous central reservation safety barriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2020, a public inquiry concluded the proposed scheme “would greatly benefit both strategic and local road users”.

Sinéad Lunny, who will be joining the delegation at Stormont on Tuesday.

But, despite commitment, work is yet to commence.

Banbridge speech and drama teacher, Sinéad Lunny, will be joining the delegation.

She sustained multiple injuries in 2008, when a lorry crossed the central reservation and collided with her car.

She said “My near fatal car accident has left me with life-changing injuries.

"I am lucky to still be alive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I spent weeks in hospital having surgery, bone grafts and metal screws inserted to heal my injuries,” Sinéad added.

"Phase 2 upgrades on this busy road must be prioritised to protect further injury and trauma for all road users.”

Monica Heaney has been campaigning for improvements to the A1 since her son Karl was killed in a collision at the Halfway Road junction in May 2018.

She said: “Even with the return of Ministers we still have no clarity on whether funding will be allocated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Next week I will be personally asking the Minister to urgently fund phase 2, and deliver the departmental resources needed to complete safety improvements on this treacherous road.”

A petition with over 40,000 signatures appealing for the upgrades to be introduced, is scheduled to be presented to the Assembly on April 16.

Councillor Joy Ferguson said: “I would urge the Minister to allocate budget and respect the needs and wishes of the public and campaigners who have experienced grief and injury due to the absence of safety measures that have been in planning for years.

"We must have a clear answer from the Minister on how phase 2 will progress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Down MLA Patrick Brown said: “The A1 has posed safety concerns for too long, and it is imperative that upgrades are progressed without delay, I will continue to outline this to the Minister.”