Register
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Abbey Centre works 'coming along nicely' as new food and beverage retailer to open

An as yet unnamed food and beverage retailer ‘famous for sausage rolls’ is set to start trading at the Abbey Centre later this year.
By Russell Keers
Published 15th Sep 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 15:31 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Newtowbabbey retail centre provided an update on social media this week detailing the progress of ongoing works.

Posting on Facebook on Wednesday (September 13), a spokesperson said: “Our main entrance/Danske Bank/bespoke unit for an as yet unnamed food and beverage retailer (hint - sausage rolls) is coming along nicely.

Read More
Student brands decision to study at NRC Newtownnabbey 'best ever'
The works will include the expansion of Danske Bank, a new unit for a food and beverage retailer being built and the creation of a new entrance. (Pic: Google).The works will include the expansion of Danske Bank, a new unit for a food and beverage retailer being built and the creation of a new entrance. (Pic: Google).
The works will include the expansion of Danske Bank, a new unit for a food and beverage retailer being built and the creation of a new entrance. (Pic: Google).
Most Popular

“We appreciate your understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused whilst we improve our centre facade.

“Watch this space for more information coming soon.”

The mention of sausage rolls has triggered speculation on social media with Greggs among the names suggested.

Asked by this newspaper if the business had plans for the new unit, a Greggs spokesperson said on September 15: “Greggs is always looking into new shop locations.

“While we are unable to confirm anything at the moment, we will be sure to share any information in due course.”

Related topics:GreggsDanske BankFacebook