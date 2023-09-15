An as yet unnamed food and beverage retailer ‘famous for sausage rolls’ is set to start trading at the Abbey Centre later this year.

The Newtowbabbey retail centre provided an update on social media this week detailing the progress of ongoing works.

Posting on Facebook on Wednesday (September 13), a spokesperson said: “Our main entrance/Danske Bank/bespoke unit for an as yet unnamed food and beverage retailer (hint - sausage rolls) is coming along nicely.

The works will include the expansion of Danske Bank, a new unit for a food and beverage retailer being built and the creation of a new entrance. (Pic: Google).

“We appreciate your understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused whilst we improve our centre facade.

“Watch this space for more information coming soon.”

The mention of sausage rolls has triggered speculation on social media with Greggs among the names suggested.

Asked by this newspaper if the business had plans for the new unit, a Greggs spokesperson said on September 15: “Greggs is always looking into new shop locations.