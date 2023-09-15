Abbey Centre works 'coming along nicely' as new food and beverage retailer to open
The Newtowbabbey retail centre provided an update on social media this week detailing the progress of ongoing works.
Posting on Facebook on Wednesday (September 13), a spokesperson said: “Our main entrance/Danske Bank/bespoke unit for an as yet unnamed food and beverage retailer (hint - sausage rolls) is coming along nicely.
“We appreciate your understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused whilst we improve our centre facade.
The mention of sausage rolls has triggered speculation on social media with Greggs among the names suggested.
Asked by this newspaper if the business had plans for the new unit, a Greggs spokesperson said on September 15: “Greggs is always looking into new shop locations.
“While we are unable to confirm anything at the moment, we will be sure to share any information in due course.”