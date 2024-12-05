Insurance broker AbbeyAutoline has acquired Coleraine-based Wallace Insurance Brokers' customer book of business.

The deal marks the third acquisition by AbbeyAutoline in 2024, following the purchases of Lisnaskea-based Martin Carey Insurance and Downpatrick-based Down Insurances.

Based in Coleraine, Wallace Insurance Brokers is a well-established family-owned business founded in 1960, highly respected for its expertise in providing tailored insurance solutions for the local Construction and Commercial industries.

As part of the acquisition, Peter Wallace, Principal of Wallace Insurance Brokers, will work alongside AbbeyAutoline to ensure a smooth transition for both clients and staff joining the AbbeyAutoline team.

AbbeyAutoline completes third major acquisition of 2024 with purchase of Coleraine-based Wallace Insurance Brokers. Pictured marking the announcement are Julie Gibbons, Managing Director of AbbeyAutoline, and Peter Wallace, Principal of Wallace Insurance Brokers. CREDIT BRIAN THOMPSON

Its comprehensive commercial insurance portfolio includes professional and general liability, product and employer liability, property and machinery, vehicle, business interruption, and data breach insurance.

Julie Gibbons, Managing Director of AbbeyAutoline, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Wallace Insurance Brokers to the AbbeyAutoline family. Their outstanding reputation and expertise in the construction and commercial insurance sectors make them a perfect fit for our business as we continue to expand our footprint across Northern Ireland."

Peter Wallace, Principal of Wallace Insurance Brokers, added: “Joining AbbeyAutoline is a natural fit for our business and our clients. We’ve always prided ourselves on providing a personal and professional service, and AbbeyAutoline shares those same values, making this transition an easy decision.

“I want to reassure our customers that it’s business as usual – they will continue to receive the same level of care and attention they have come to expect from us, with their existing policies and payment arrangements remaining unchanged."