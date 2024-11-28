AG launches affordable walling solution for sustainable construction

AG, a leading manufacturer of low-carbon paving and building products, has launched an new retaining wall range designed to address the construction industry’s growing demand for cost conscious and environmentally friendly solutions.

In response to tightening budgets and price increases across the sector, AG has expanded its entry-level line up with Diamond Pro® Air, an innovative and lightweight retaining wall solution - weighing just 24.5 kg per block.

Diamond Pro® Air is AG’s lightest 200mm high retaining wall block to date; however, despite its streamlined design, the range has been developed to support gravity walls up to 1 meter and engineered walls up to 3.6 meters in height, making it ideal for a wide range of commercial and residential developments.

The range’s lightweight design allows for a one-man lift on-site, effectively doubling installation efficiency. Its mortarless build facilitates assembly in all weather conditions, making Diamond Pro® Air a practical choice for year-round projects.

AG’s newest retaining wall solution, Diamond Pro Air in the Basalt finish.

Diamond Pro® Air’s tapered design incorporates large internal voids that align during construction, enhancing strength and durability while minimising material usage – resulting in a smaller carbon footprint, faster construction, and greater design versatility.

In addition, the affordable range is manufactured at AG’s Fivemiletown facility using 100% renewable energy and harvested rainwater, incorporating local materials from the company’s adjacent quarry along with secondary aggregates, significantly reducing its embodied carbon without compromising durability.

Diamond Pro® Air features a split-face design and natural texture, available in three warm earth-tone shades: Basalt, Cashel, and Canelletto. Its finishes complement other AG walling ranges, allowing for cohesive styling across sites with various walling requirements.

Optimise your budget by choosing Diamond Pro® Air for walls of 3.6 metres or under, while reserving more premium options for structures exceeding this height or requiring BBA/HAPAS approval.

Furthermore, AG provides complementary self-service design and cost-estimation tools, as wells as a free 24-hour turnaround design service led by their in-house experts, ensuring efficient project timelines, from initial planning through to final construction.

Commenting on the new product launch, Rodney Davidson, Commercial Director at AG, stated, “At AG, we recognise the urgent need for sustainable solutions in the construction industry. Diamond Pro® Air demonstrates our dedication to this goal by exceeding modern environmental product standards and enabling clients to achieve their sustainability objectives.”

“Designed to tackle the practical challenges of today’s construction sites, Diamond Pro® Air features a lightweight structure that enhances operational efficiency while simplifying handling and installation. With exceptional strength and durability, clients can rely on this range for dependable performance and enjoy up to a 10% cost saving compared to other walling options, depending on the volume and site location. This addition, in conjunction with our premium lineup, supports our promise to cater to 'Every Project, Every Time' by providing high-quality, sustainable, and affordable solutions.”

