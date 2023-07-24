AG launches Outdoor Living Show to help homeowners maximise outside space

Mid Ulster based paving manufacturer Acheson and Glover (AG) will be hosting its Outdoor Living Show this Saturday (July 29) from 10am to 4pm at its Fivemiletown Outside Room Centre.

Offering a look at the latest trends surrounding outdoor living, attendees can expect a host of creative options aimed at helping guests make the most of their outdoor space. AG will also have two of its in-house landscaping designers available to give some expert advice on design and garden inspiration.

The Fivemiletown show will feature a range of outdoor living suppliers including Starview, D&G Woodcraft, Autolawns, Glass Plan-it, S&S Garden Furniture, Kitty’s Kitchen and The Tin Cup Coffee Box. The AG Outside Room Centre will also be open on the day for all paving, flagstone, walling, and brick enquiries.

Ronan O’Dowd, Landscape Designer from AG Outside Rooms said: “We have seen a massive increase in people choosing to invest in self-build garden projects and our Outdoor Living Show gives these adventurous homeowners the opportunity to learn how to best utilise their outdoor space whilst adding value to their property.”

AG Outdoor Living Show. Credit: AG

Stephen Acheson CEO at AG added “We are delighted to announce that our Outdoor Living Show at our Fivemiletown Centre will return this July. The show will provide the local community with an array of local supplier options for all their gardening needs.”