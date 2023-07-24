Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

AG launches Outdoor Living Show to help homeowners maximise outside space

Mid Ulster based paving manufacturer Acheson and Glover (AG) will be hosting its Outdoor Living Show this Saturday (July 29) from 10am to 4pm at its Fivemiletown Outside Room Centre.
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 10:48 BST

Offering a look at the latest trends surrounding outdoor living, attendees can expect a host of creative options aimed at helping guests make the most of their outdoor space. AG will also have two of its in-house landscaping designers available to give some expert advice on design and garden inspiration.

The Fivemiletown show will feature a range of outdoor living suppliers including Starview, D&G Woodcraft, Autolawns, Glass Plan-it, S&S Garden Furniture, Kitty’s Kitchen and The Tin Cup Coffee Box. The AG Outside Room Centre will also be open on the day for all paving, flagstone, walling, and brick enquiries.

Ronan O’Dowd, Landscape Designer from AG Outside Rooms said: “We have seen a massive increase in people choosing to invest in self-build garden projects and our Outdoor Living Show gives these adventurous homeowners the opportunity to learn how to best utilise their outdoor space whilst adding value to their property.”

Most Popular
AG Outdoor Living Show. Credit: AGAG Outdoor Living Show. Credit: AG
AG Outdoor Living Show. Credit: AG

Stephen Acheson CEO at AG added “We are delighted to announce that our Outdoor Living Show at our Fivemiletown Centre will return this July. The show will provide the local community with an array of local supplier options for all their gardening needs.”

Guests of the Fivemiletown show will enjoy 15 per cent off all AG products purchased on the day. As well as this, guests will be entered into a competition for £300 off AG products as well as a complimentary landscape design.