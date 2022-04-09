AG reduces its carbon emissions despite increase in production

The firm, which has manufacturing locations in Fivemiletown, Dungannon, Toome, Ballygawley and Carryduff, already has one of the lowest carbon footprints in the industry and is committed to reducing the environmental impact of its operations to an absolute minimum.

Last year, the business reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 10%, despite a 30% increase in production volumes as the company faced unprecedented demand for its products reinforcing its commitment to a greener future in construction.

The specialist building products business previously switched to 100% renewable energy as well as utilising bio-LPG instead of the industry-standard LPG resulting in a carbon saving of 70% - equal to a person driving around the world three times. The business has also introduced electric and hybrid cars into their fleet with a goal of having a full hybrid/electric fleet by 2025. This was led by CEO Stephen Acheson with support from the firm’s net zero carbon team which was set up with the aim of reducing the company’s carbon footprint, as part of an energy strategy developed with a commitment to producing low carbon products.

AG reduced emissions despite increase in production.

This is the latest in a series of sustainability initiatives created by AG which includes a longstanding dedication to producing a significant amount of their product range using recycled aggregates alongside locally quarried materials.

As well as this, regular reviews of its systems and procedures ensure AG are constantly improving energy efficiency, which is monitored monthly in each facility, ranging from workshops with employees to the purchasing of equipment or goods with the lowest carbon footprint.

Rodney Davidson, Commercial Director at AG said: “For many years, we have worked tirelessly to reduce our energy usage and we are delighted to see this reduction in our scope 1 and 2 emissions, especially during a time when production levels increased”

CEO, Stephen Acheson added: “AG has a corporate social responsibility to be sustainable. We have adopted a long-term corporate philosophy that focuses on the wider message of lasting sustainable reductions in energy and water requirements.”

“Every facility has a designated ‘Energy Champion’ whose job it is to check for any wastage of energy or water. We are constantly striving to improve energy efficiency and are delighted that this new switch enables us to make a massive carbon saving, lowering our carbon footprint even more.”