Supermarket Aldi runs a graduate scheme for leadership roles

The scheme offers a fast-track path to management, with participants often starting as Area Managers

Meg Henesy, an Area Manager overseeing Warrington stores, gives us an inside look at what it's like to work at Aldi

She shares insights into her experiences, from the training process to the unique opportunities available

Just a couple of weeks ago, we shared the news that Aldi was opening its apprenticeship scheme, and inviting young people to explore roles across their stores and warehouses, and as HGV drivers.

But the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket also runs a graduate scheme, a fast-track management programme designed to prepare recent graduates for leadership roles within the company.

Participants in the scheme typically start as Area Managers, overseeing multiple stores and gaining hands-on experience in operations, team management and decision-making.

But what is it really like to take part in the programme, and what happens behind the scenes of your local Aldi store?

Meg Henesy, an Area Manager overseeing Aldi stores in Warrington, began her career with the supermarket through the programme in July 2023.

With her in-depth understanding of working at Aldi, from their competitive pay to the various perks available, here she shares her insights on what it's really like to be part of the supermarket’s graduate scheme.

Meg Henesy is an Aldi Area Manager, overseeing stores in Warrington

What is the salary like for the graduate scheme at Aldi?

“Aldi’s store colleagues get the best hourly rates in the sector, but the Graduate Area Manager Scheme is also one of the highest-paying graduate jobs in Britain with the salaries starting from £50,000 for the first year.

“Last year, Aldi also introduced its year eight banding, meaning salaries rise to £94,240 when we ‘turn eight’ on our Aldi-versary.

“Unlike other graduate schemes where pay is capped after a few years, this new banding means that Area Managers like myself feel appreciated and aim to have a long career at the supermarket.”

What sort of roles and responsibilities do you have?

“In the first year, as a Graduate Area Manager, you rotate around different areas of the business to understand how the company works.

“This includes approximately three months working on the shop floor and by the sixth month, you are running a store with the support of others.

“As graduates, we also get training in areas such as HR and the financial side of the business before finally stepping into the role of Area Manager.

“There are so many different avenues available to graduates and many of Aldi’s directors - including our CEO, Giles Hurley – started as an Area Manager!”

Does the year entail a lot of training?

“You can attend ongoing workshops and enrol on a variety of courses, ranging from employment law to presentation skills and leadership behaviours, to help with any knowledge gaps you may have.

“You are also provided with a 12-month training plan as well as being assigned a mentor. This is beneficial as it provides information on what you’ll be learning and the colleagues you’ll get to spend time with.

“External companies also come in to do courses on all sorts of subjects and Aldi have recently partnered with LinkedIn for LinkedIn Learning, so graduates also get a minimum of one hour a week to learn something new as part of their personal development.

“Aldi is always looking for ways to better support its colleagues. In 2023 alone, Aldi organised over 800 training courses, benefitting more than 8,000 team members!”

What other perks and benefits do you get?

“Colleague wellbeing is a top priority at Aldi and there are some fantastic perks that come with the job.

“Through the scheme, graduates can get their very own fully expensed company car, as well as access to private healthcare.

“You can also take advantage of the discounts on offer, including discounts on gym memberships, cinema tickets and even money off holidays - which is great because we get five weeks annual leave.”

Is it competitive to get on the graduate scheme?

“The programme is definitely competitive to get on to, but if you don’t try, you’ll never know!

“Last year, around 1.1 million people applied for a job at Aldi and over 2,000 applied for the Graduate Area Manager scheme.

“I feel incredibly lucky to work for a company with such a great reputation and I would recommend it to anyone thinking about what to do next.”

