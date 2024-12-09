Alice Thompson of Social Bite inspires Lisburn and Castlereagh businesses at Lagan Valley Island event

Social business leader and internationally renowned speaker, Alice Thompson of Social Bite, captivated the Lisburn and Castlereagh business community at Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn on December 5.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alice captivated the audience with her inspiring journey speaking about how purpose-driven strategies can foster innovation, sustainable growth, and meaningful societal impact.

Alderman Amanda Grehan, Regeneration & Growth Committee Chair, commended the event for empowering local entrepreneurs and fostering collaboration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “This morning’s event demonstrates the benefit of bringing visionary leaders like Alice Thompson to our community. Her story is a powerful testament to how purpose and ambition can transform businesses and lives.

Guest speaker at Lisburn and Castlereagh business network event are Alice Thompson, Social Bite and Alderman Amanda Grehan, Regeneration & Growth Chair

“As a co-founder of Social Bite, Alice has expanded it from a small café providing meals and essential items to the homeless into a thriving business with nine outlets and over 100 employees.

"She is also the force behind ‘The World’s Big Sleepout’, which sees 60,0000 individuals across 52 cities around the world raises the awareness of homelessness. They sleep outdoors overnight in solidarity with and in support of those experiencing homelessness and displacement.

“Within our council area we are proud to facilitate these opportunities for inspiration and growth. Our 70 attendees left with actionable strategies to integrate purpose into their businesses, strengthening their potential for innovation and long-term success,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice started as an unpaid intern and now leads global initiatives that have gained support from influential figures such as The Princess of Wales, George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio and Dame Helen Mirren.

Reflecting on the session Alice said: “The alignment of values and goals will help a business have purpose that is not just about financial growth. It will allow the creation of real, lasting change in the world.

"By fostering innovation and compassion, entrepreneurs can drive both profit and impact. They can make a positive measurable difference in the world while living their dream.”

Local support available to businesses was also highlighted at the event. One such initiative is GoSucceedNI, a dedicated initiative of tailored guidance and mentorship for aspiring and established entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By joining GoSucceedNI, participants can access tools, training, and a network to help them succeed in their ventures. Interested individuals can sign up to receive support at www.gosucceedni.com

All businesses from entrepreneurs to social enterprise and start-ups to global leaders can benefit by being part of the council’s entrepreneur network. It’s committed to inspiring and equipping leaders with the tools they need to make a positive impact.