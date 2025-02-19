All aboard

Tour Director Colm Murphy reveals passion for showing the best of Northern Ireland to the world

With almost 25 years’ experience in the tourism and hospitality industry, Colm Murphy’s enthusiasm for the job still burns as brightly as the day he started.

Having left education with a Higher National Certificate (HNC) in Business and Finance, County Armagh man Colm initially embarked on a career in retail before deciding it wasn’t for him.

He subsequently joined Ulster Bus where he gained his bus driving licence. However, it wasn’t long before the ambitious people person decided to take on a role as a tour guide.

Colm takes tours groups to sights across Northern Ireland including Hill of the O'Neill

With a deep commitment to his career, Colm understands firsthand the rewards of the industry and would encourage anyone seeking an exciting new opportunity to get involved.

In his role at Brack Tours, Colm oversees both Marketing and Tour Directing and collaborates closely with the office team to develop innovative and engaging travel packages.

This strategic approach not only enhances itinerary planning but also ensures Brack Tours remains at the forefront of the industry.

Colm says: “The opportunities in this industry are immense, there are roles for everyone. It could take you anywhere you want to go, and you can meet some incredible people along the way.

Colm overlooking Carlingford Lough

“If you have any interest in pursuing a career in this sector, then you should dive straight in.”

As a tour guide, Colm can be found on the road as a driver/guide fulfilling the wishes of many people longing to explore Northern Ireland, attending workshops, meetings with suppliers right across the supply chain and international meet the buyer events.

Colm said: “I love this job and can honestly say that every day is different. It has even given me the opportunity to work with some very famous people. The highlight was probably taking John Travolta and his family on a tour – that’s not something many people can say they have done!

“I am very passionate about the industry and find myself keeping up with all the latest trends to help develop the company right across our international markets.

Colm at Glenshane Country Farm

“Ultimately, seizing the opportunity to become a tour guide was one of the best decisions I ever made. I’ve really found my vocation. I love being a driver and tour guide.

“I get a real buzz out of interacting with people and showing them the best of Northern Ireland, like the Ring of Gullion in County Armagh.

“There’s a reason it’s officially designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and there are some great myths and legends to be told about the area, too as well as first class facilities for all generations at Slieve Gullion Forest Park and the excellent Killeavy Castle Estate close by.

“Everyone at Brack Tours lives here and loves here and we are all incredibly passionate about selling here to the international market.”

While Colm and his colleagues are enjoying the flexibility, freedom and sense of purpose a role in Northern Ireland’s thriving tourism and hospitality industry allows, Tourism NI is encouraging more people to embrace a career in this fantastic sector through its Make It Here Campaign.

