All Party Group on NI’s food to go industry gets underway

The inaugural All Party Group (APG) meeting for Northern Ireland’s food to go sector took place yesterday, Monday, February 24, bringing together MLAs and representatives from across the industry to discuss the enhancement of the food to go sector.

The grouping, spearheaded by the NI Food to Go Association, successfully outlined the purpose of the new group, which will focus on addressing key issues facing the sector and enabling collaboration across parties to support its growth and sustainability to ensure appropriate safeguarding measures are in place for small businesses entering the industry.

The formation of the All Party Group marks a significant step toward strengthening the food to go sector and creating a unified voice within the NI Assembly to tackle the challenges it faces. During the meeting, members agreed on the goals of the proposed group, aimed at enhancing the sector's contribution to Northern Ireland's economy and ensuring a thriving future for local businesses in the food to go market. It also recognised the hard work and diligence of those businesses who keep the industry going in the face of a cost of living crisis.

Michael Henderson, Chief Executive of the NI Food To Go Association, said: “Northern Ireland’s food to go industry is a testament to our entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, and resilience. However, the industry isn’t without its challenges, and the rising costs of raw materials, supply chain disruptions, and the ongoing impact of Brexit, have all placed pressure on businesses, emphasising the growing importance of political collaboration to support its ongoing development. This APG shows the Assembly’s commitment to ensuring Northern Ireland’s strong reputation for quality produce and outstanding food products gets the recognition and protection that it deserves.”

L-R - Frank Shivers (NIFTGA Board Member), Michael Henderson (NIFTGA Chief Executive), Diana Armstrong MLA (Food To Go APG Chair), Harry Harvey MLA (Food-To-Go APG Vice Chair), Kiera Campbell (NIFTGA Chairperson), Maria Morgan (NIFTGA board member)

Kiera Campbell, Chair of the NI Food to Go Association Board, said: “We are delighted to be involved in this pivotal milestone for the Northern Ireland Food To Go Association to help reinforce the importance of Northern Ireland’s dynamic and rapidly growing food to go industry. The hospitality sector has evolved far beyond traditional offerings, showcasing creativity, innovation and resilience. From embracing sustainable practices to leveraging digital transformation, our members are redefining convenience and quality whilst preserving our strong culinary heritage here in Northern Ireland. The challenges within the food to go industry are paramount and we must ensure that both our members and the sector have full support to ensure continued long term growth and success.”

Chairperson of the Food To Go APG, Diana Armstrong MLA, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the contribution the NI food to go industry makes to the local economy and to the everyday life of thousands of consumers. With over 10,000 businesses, this industry offers neighbourhood convenience food, supports local food producers, offers flexible training and employment opportunities and adds vibrancy to the retail and forecourt sector. The formation of this All Party Group recognises the scale and impact this sector has on local communities, and members will work to enhance industry recognition, protect jobs and the sustainability of businesses. I am happy to support the NI Food To Go Association in promoting this sector as a vital component in the diverse food service sector which has a footprint in every community in Northern Ireland.”

For more information on the NI Food To Go Association, please visit www.nifoodtogo.co.uk