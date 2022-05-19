Allister concern over Ballymoney bank

Jim Allister

In a statement, Mr Allister said: “I am disappointed to learn that the Ballymoney branch of Ulster Bank will close at the end of September.

“This branch has provided an important service to the town for many years and while there is an increasing trend towards online banking there are many, particularly in the elderly population, who feel much more comfortable with the person touch which they receive in a local branch they have used for years.

“The nearest local branch will now be in Coleraine. With elderly folk often having to rely on public transport to get around this will mean that many who have grown used to doing their banking face to face will find it difficult to access a service they are comfortable with.