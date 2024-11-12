Allstate NI employee Bernadette Haughey recognised for impactful work at Allstate Inclusive Diversity & Equity Conference

Allstate NI is proud to celebrate Bernadette Haughey, Business Engagement Coordinator, for winning the IDE Community Impact Award at this year's Allstate Inclusive Diversity & Equity Conference held in the United States.

This esteemed award highlights the exceptional leadership, commitment, and community-focused work of Allstate employees, and Bernadette’s achievements with Women’s Aid have been truly remarkable.

Bernadette has been instrumental in leading Allstate’s corporate partnership with Women’s Aid since its launch on International Women’s Day in 2020. The partnership, now in its fourth year of a five-year strategic plan, has enriched the lives of women and children across Northern Ireland. The collaboration has grown beyond expectations, evolving in response to the real needs of the community.

“Our original roadmap for supporting Women’s Aid expanded as we learned from them about what’s truly needed,” Bernadette explained. “Giving our staff members the opportunity to give back has been incredibly well received, our employees have become deeply involved and have dedicated their time to offer practical help to refuges. We’ve helped refurbish outdoor spaces, creating peaceful and safe environments for mothers and children who have left abusive situations. It’s incredibly rewarding to know we’ve been able to provide some tranquillity after times of distress.”

Allstate’s employees have supported Women’s Aid through a variety of other initiatives, including giving children special goody bags on American holidays to providing fully stocked back-to-school backpacks. “Just buying those school bags can be a huge expense for a mum in refuge who has several school-aged children, so it takes the pressure off them,” Bernadette said.

Bernadette said Allstate’s development of a Financial Wellbeing Toolkit, which is now available in Women’s Aid refuges to help women gain financial independence, was a standout project. “The feedback from the toolkit has been incredible,” she shared. “We’re giving these women the skills to build a new life, and that’s invaluable.”

Haughey was also involved in the recent collaborative work with Women’s Aid which resulted in Allstate NI’s new Safe Leave policy, and reports it is already inspiring other companies evaluating safeguarding strategies for employees.

Reflecting on the award and her work, Bernadette added: “Our main business may be IT and software development, but Allstate’s culture of engagement, inclusion, and diversity is at the heart of what we do. Our partnership with Women’s Aid aligns perfectly with The Allstate Foundation’s values, particularly in supporting victims of domestic abuse. I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

The IDE Community Impact Award includes a $1,000 USD donation to Women’s Aid, further strengthening the ongoing partnership and reaffirming Allstate’s commitment to creating positive, lasting change in the community.