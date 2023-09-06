Local stakeholders gathered at Carnany Drive in Ballymoney recently to cut the first sod at a new £1million development by local association Alpha Housing.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The investment of nearly £1m will deliver four two-bedroom homes and one bespoke bungalow with two bedrooms, adapted and fully equipped for wheelchair access. The development is in partnership with the Department for Communities, which is providing a grant of £548,607 through the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

The new homes are due to be completed by Summer 2024, with work carried out by local construction company DB Contracts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Steven Callaghan said: “On behalf of Council, I welcome this new development, which should help alleviate some of the pressure on housing waiting lists and meet the needs of the local community."

Pictured (L-R) at the sod cutting event to officially mark the commencement of work at Alpha Housing’s new £1 million development in Carnany Drive, Ballymoney, is DB Contract’s Construction Director Sean Dobbin, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Steven Callaghan QPM, and Alpha Housing’s Development Director James Wright. Credit Alpha Housing

James Wright, Development Director at Alpha Housing commented: “There is an increasing demand for social housing in the Causeway Coast and Glens area, where housing waiting lists are at an all-time high. We are pleased to mark the start of construction on these new family homes in Ballymoney and to help address the lack of affordable housing in the local area.