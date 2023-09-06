Register
Alpha Housing to build new family homes in Ballymoney

Local stakeholders gathered at Carnany Drive in Ballymoney recently to cut the first sod at a new £1million development by local association Alpha Housing.
By Una Culkin
Published 6th Sep 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 14:51 BST
The investment of nearly £1m will deliver four two-bedroom homes and one bespoke bungalow with two bedrooms, adapted and fully equipped for wheelchair access. The development is in partnership with the Department for Communities, which is providing a grant of £548,607 through the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

The new homes are due to be completed by Summer 2024, with work carried out by local construction company DB Contracts.

Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Steven Callaghan said: “On behalf of Council, I welcome this new development, which should help alleviate some of the pressure on housing waiting lists and meet the needs of the local community."

Pictured (L-R) at the sod cutting event to officially mark the commencement of work at Alpha Housing’s new £1 million development in Carnany Drive, Ballymoney, is DB Contract’s Construction Director Sean Dobbin, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Steven Callaghan QPM, and Alpha Housing’s Development Director James Wright. Credit Alpha HousingPictured (L-R) at the sod cutting event to officially mark the commencement of work at Alpha Housing’s new £1 million development in Carnany Drive, Ballymoney, is DB Contract’s Construction Director Sean Dobbin, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Steven Callaghan QPM, and Alpha Housing’s Development Director James Wright. Credit Alpha Housing
James Wright, Development Director at Alpha Housing commented: “There is an increasing demand for social housing in the Causeway Coast and Glens area, where housing waiting lists are at an all-time high. We are pleased to mark the start of construction on these new family homes in Ballymoney and to help address the lack of affordable housing in the local area.

“At Alpha we are committed to delivering exceptional homes and challenging perceptions around the quality and standard of social housing. Society has changed in Northern Ireland over the past number of years and as a result so too have housing requirements, we are dedicated to meeting these evolving needs and catering to a variety of tenants, including those with accessibility requirements.”

