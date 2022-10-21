The Surrey-headquartered firm, which provides a wide range of plastic products for the manufacturing and construction sectors, set up shop in the borough in June 2022, having relocated from its site in Belfast.

An open day on October 12 was attended by several suppliers and customers alongside Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross, who unveiled a plaque to commemorate the occasion.

Ald Ross said: “The council is delighted that Amari Plastics has chosen to continue its growth journey in Antrim and Newtownabbey with this facility, which is three times the size of

Ald Ross with Henk Abma (Chief Operating Officer at Vink Holdings), Paul Williams (General Manager of the Mallusk branch), Myles Conlon (Country Manager at Vink Holdings) and Steven Norris (Head of Regeneration and Infrastructure at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council).

its previous site in Belfast.

"This additional space will allow them to expand their stockholding capabilities and importantly employ additional staff.

“The company’s investment in the borough comes on the back of almost £650m of investment secured since 2020 and the creation of almost 2,000 high paying, technical jobs, particularly in advanced manufacturing.

“In the coming years, the team at Amari Plastics will be able to take advantage of these investments, particularly the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre with Queen’s University Belfast at Global Point. This facility will allow the team to prototype new materials, new machinery and new products in a safe, controlled space before they incur the cost to the business.”

By the end of 2022, the Mallusk site will have 11 employees; more than double the number it had when it first opened its premises in Belfast back in 2014.

Amari Plastics has a total of 15 locations across the UK and one in Co Meath in the Republic of Ireland, and is part of the largest European distributor of plastic sheet.

Paul Williams, General Manager of the Mallusk branch, said: “The decision to move to Mallusk was driven by location, road infrastructure and the availability of much bigger premises. The new site is three times the size of our former premises at Boucher Road and has enabled us to carry a much broader and deeper range of stock to meet the needs of our markets and our customer base.

