Announced by Amazon Logistics, the building, which 7,000 square metres, is is now fully operational, serving customers across the area.

An Amazon spokesperson said the jobs offer ‘competitive pay, comprehensive benefits and leading training and development opportunities in a safe, modern and engaging work environment’. She said there were also opportunities for delivery drivers.

However the spokesperson was unable to reveal the level of financial investment in the devepment in Portadown.

Chloe Wilson OPS Supervisor Amazon Portadown

Delivery Station Manager, James O’Rawe, said: “We’re excited to open the doors to our new delivery station in Portadown. The team at Amazon in Portadown is ready to deliver for our customers ahead of a great festive shopping season, while also creating local job opportunities across a wide range of disciplines in a safe and welcoming environment.”

Portadown woman Chloë Wilson worked in the retail sector before joining Amazon. She said she wanted a career change and as she was pondering her options, Amazon announced plans for its new delivery station.

Chloë joined Amazon in October to help prepare the team for the opening. “I joined Amazon because the company offers competitive pay, fantastic benefits and a host of training and development programmes to help me further my career. I feel I am thriving and excelling in my new role with the company. Every day at Amazon you learn something new and discover something you didn’t know the day before and I find that so exciting. It’s great that our delivery station in Portadown is now open and I’m looking forward to helping put smiles on our customers’ faces this Christmas.”

Festive Limbo, a festive quiz, and a Christmas jumper day are just some of the things taking place throughout November and December as the delivery station team delivers for customers this Christmas.

James O'Rawe Delivery Station Manager Amazon Portadown.

Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help speed up deliveries for customers. Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighbouring Amazon centres, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers.

Amazon is also offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. To learn more, visit www.logistics.amazon.co.uk and flex.amazon.co.uk.

Amazon employees receive competitive pay and comprehensive benefits. Pay starts at £10.00 or £11.10 per hour depending on location and employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package, including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection and an employee discount – which combined are worth more than £700 annually – as well as a company pension plan.

Amazon also offers employees Career Choice, an innovative programme which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields, up to £8,000 over four years, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.

Amazon prioritises the safety and health of its people above all else, and the company invested more than $10 billion globally to help keep its people safe and deliver products to customers throughout 2020.

Amazon Portadown N. Ireland.