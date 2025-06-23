Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has welcomed the latest Business Confidence Index for the borough, which highlights strong entrepreneurial ambition among local firms—but also underlines the need to remove key barriers to growth.

The 2025 Index, launched by the Business Partnership Alliance (BPA) at an event in Southern Regional College, Banbridge on Friday, June 20, provides a vital insight into business sentiment and trading conditions across the area. Now in its second year, the research is a valuable tool for the council and its partners as they work together to shape future economic priorities.

Despite a challenging economic backdrop, nearly half (49%) of businesses in the borough still plan to grow—demonstrating remarkable resilience and optimism. However, findings also show that a lack of available land and suitable premises is increasingly stalling progress. More than one-third of surveyed businesses said they expect to move premises in future, with a further 10% needing to relocate urgently but struggling to find suitable space.

Councillor Tim McClelland, Chair of the Council’s Economic Development and Regeneration Committee, said: “This year’s Business Confidence Index clearly demonstrates the resilience and ambition of our local business community—despite the economic headwinds, nearly half of our firms are still planning for growth. That’s an incredibly encouraging sign. However, the findings also highlight structural barriers that we must address.

Pictured L-R: Paul Tamati (Director of Development, Community and Wellbeing, ABC Council), Cllr Paul Berry, Alderman Paul Greenfield, Cllr Joy Ferguson, Adrian Farrell (Chair of BPA), Nicola Wilson (Head of Economic Development, ABC Council), Cllr Tim McClelland (Chair of Economic Development and Regeneration Committee), Cllr Kyle Savage, and Ethna McNamee (Invest NI).

"As a Council, we are committed to working with partners through the Business Partnership Alliance and beyond to create the right conditions for growth, investment, and long-term economic success across the borough.”

Chairperson of the BPA, Adrian Farrell, opened Friday’s event by highlighting that this research forms the foundation of the BPA’s lobbying priorities for the year ahead. “We’ll use these findings to engage with local, regional and central government on the real issues affecting businesses in our borough,” he said. “Top of the list is the need for action on space to grow—without it, businesses are being held back.”

The findings were presented to attendees and prompted a lively panel discussion featuring councillors Joy Ferguson, Kyle Savage and Tim McClelland. Invest NI’s Ethna McNamee welcomed the research and emphasised the need for more creative thinking around workspace solutions, while ABC Council’s Director of Development, Community and Wellbeing, Paul Tamati reaffirmed the Council’s support for growing and ambitious businesses.

The Index shows that the ABC borough continues to be seen as a desirable location for business, with high scores for quality of life, education, infrastructure, and workforce availability.

Concluding the event, Adrian Farrell reinforced the importance of working together: “The message from today was clear—collaboration is key. In these uncertain times, we must support one another and maintain the shared ambition to grow. BPA is committed to keeping up the pressure, and to working with our partners to ensure that the Borough continues to thrive.”

To find out more about the work of the BPA, visit: www.facebook.com/bpaabc/