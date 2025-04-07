Amusement permit approved for Ballymena gaming arcade
Councillors agreed the permit for EZE Gaming Limited to operate Twilight Zone, at Bryan Street. The business has been operating at Bridge Street in Ballymena for 40 years and was one of the first in the town centre.
The opening hours will be Monday to Saturday, from 9am until 10pm. Sunday opening is not permitted.
A report to the committee said: “This applicant has previously been granted a provisional permit for this location and a recent inspection visit has confirmed that it meets all the requirements in the legislation. There are no grounds within the legislation to refuse the application.”
It was recommended that the final amusement permit be approved. Knockagh Ulster Unionist Alderman Andrew Wilson proposed accepting the recommendation, seconded by Knockagh Independent Councillor Bobby Hadden.
The proprietor has been advised interior noise levels must be limited and exterior doors should be fitted with self-closing devices.
Councils are responsible for granting and renewal of amusement permits under the Betting, Gaming, Lotteries and Amusements (Northern Ireland) Order 1985. The permits are processed and issued by district councils. The enforcement of this legislation is a matter for the PSNI.
A provisional licence was approved by the council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee in January 2024 with work taking place at the premises since that date.
The premises were granted planning permission for use as an amusement arcade in January 2021.
Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
