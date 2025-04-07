Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has approved the final stage of an amusement permit for a games arcade in Ballymena town centre.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors agreed the permit for EZE Gaming Limited to operate Twilight Zone, at Bryan Street. The business has been operating at Bridge Street in Ballymena for 40 years and was one of the first in the town centre.

The opening hours will be Monday to Saturday, from 9am until 10pm. Sunday opening is not permitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to the committee said: “This applicant has previously been granted a provisional permit for this location and a recent inspection visit has confirmed that it meets all the requirements in the legislation. There are no grounds within the legislation to refuse the application.”

Bryan Street, Ballymena. Pic: Google Maps

It was recommended that the final amusement permit be approved. Knockagh Ulster Unionist Alderman Andrew Wilson proposed accepting the recommendation, seconded by Knockagh Independent Councillor Bobby Hadden.

The proprietor has been advised interior noise levels must be limited and exterior doors should be fitted with self-closing devices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councils are responsible for granting and renewal of amusement permits under the Betting, Gaming, Lotteries and Amusements (Northern Ireland) Order 1985. The permits are processed and issued by district councils. The enforcement of this legislation is a matter for the PSNI.

A provisional licence was approved by the council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee in January 2024 with work taking place at the premises since that date.

The premises were granted planning permission for use as an amusement arcade in January 2021.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.