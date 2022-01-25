Amy turns business idea into a reality with help from ‘Go for It’

Thanks to the Go For It programme, Cullybackey nutrition student Amy Fry transformed her garage in Cullybackey into a skincare studio specialising in problem skincare thanks to support from the scheme. She said: “Go For It is fantastic - there was no unnecessary preparation for opening, but everything was in place and ready to go.”

Dr Eugene McGuckin, Programme Manager, NI Business Start Up Programme said: “The Go For It Programme continues to be a fantastic asset in helping entrepreneurs across Northern Ireland access the advice and support they need to develop a business plan. Almost 9,000 new business plans in four years is a remarkable milestone, and local Councils are really proud that so many entrepreneurs have seized the opportunity to establish the business of their dreams with the support of the Go For It Programme. The Go For It Programme helps candidates create a business plan tailored to their business idea, focusing on important elements such as financial forecasting and accounts, sales and marketing, and how they can potentially access funding. This tried and tested business plan provides candidates with a blue-print for building a successful and sustainable business model, and it gives them the final push they need to finally launch their business.So if you’re thinking about starting a business in 2022, I would encourage you to get in touch and seek the support that the Go For It Programme provides.”