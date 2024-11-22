Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The countdown to Christmas has officially commenced as Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council announces the return of its popular festive window competition.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, said: “I am always impressed by the work our local businesses do to make our towns and villages festive for shoppers.

“It’s fantastic to see our local businesses going above and beyond each year to provide a wonderful shopping experience for customers, and I would encourage to shop local this Christmas and support our hard-working business community.

“I know this year that our town and village team has once again selected a local artisan maker to create the award, and winners can look forward to receiving their prize created by Portstewart based ceramicist Fiona Shannon. I am genuinely looking forward to seeing the various displays and wish everyone the very best of luck.”

Coleraine, Ballymoney, Limavady and Ballcastle windows will be judged on the night of their Christmas lights switch-on.

The judging for the other towns and villages will take place from Monday, December 2, with winners being announced week commencing Monday, December 7.

Participating businesses are asked to consider the following judging criteria: originality/creativity, visual impact, festivity and product placement.

One winner will be selected from the following towns: Ballycastle, Ballykelly, Ballymoney, Bushmills, Coleraine, Cushendall, Dungiven, Garvagh, Kilrea, Limavady, Portrush and Portstewart.

There will also be one winner selected from the artisan traders at the Causeway Speciality Market for the best dressed stall. The Causeway Speciality Market will be in Coleraine town centre on Saturday, December 7 and 14.