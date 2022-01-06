Another award win for A26 Tannaghmore team

To celebrate and mark the important win Kevin Paterson, NI Regional Manager for Maxol presented vouchers to the staff of Maxol Service Station A26 Tannaghmore. The Forecourt Trader Awards recognises, rewards, and celebrates UK fuel retailers who strive to push the boundaries and innovate to earn a deserved reputation for excellence in the petrol retailing community.

The win follows an investment of £120,000 earlier this year at A26 Tannaghmore Services, Maxol’s largest site in NI.

The investment and hard work of the team confirms the site sets the standard in retail innovation.

Pictured holding the award is Mark Cribbin, Account Director for Aramark Ireland and licensee of Maxol A26 Tannaghmore as Kevin Paterson, NI Regional Manager for Maxol (front right) presented vouchers to the staff of Maxol Service Station A26 Tannaghmore to celebrate and mark the important win.

Mark Cribbin, Account Director for Aramark Ireland and licensee of Maxol A26 Tannaghmore said: “To win best forecourt in Northern Ireland over 4mpa at the prestigious Forecourt Trader Awards is a fantastic achievement and testament to the brilliant team here who work hard each day to create an award-winning offer within a great environment. I want to say a huge congratulations and a massive thank you to everyone on the team who has helped achieve this award.