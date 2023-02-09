Commercial properties in Antrim and Newtownabbey have been given a net annual value (NAV) of almost £130m.

This figure was presented to elected representatives at a meeting of the borough council’s Policy and Governance Committee on Tuesday evening by Gary Humphrey, project manager, Reval 2023.

They were told it is based on 4,494 properties in the borough. The largest decrease in rateable value locally was among car parks. Pubs were down 23 per cent; schools, 19 per cent and shops by one per cent.

Twenty-three per cent of business properties in Antrim and Newtownabbey are retail. There was no change in the rateable value of offices and warehouses were up 11 per cent.

There are 459 business properties in the borough which are exempt from payment. Fifty-three sites are entitled to sport and recreational relief.

Mr Humphrey, from Land and Property Services, told the meeting the rates system, which dates back to the Spanish Armada, is based on a rental value.

He said agricultural land and buildings, public parks, cemeteries and lighthouses are not rateable. He noted businesses have called for regular revaluation. There are more than 74,500 business properties in Northern Ireland.

Last Revaluation

The last revaluation took place in 2020.

He pointed out that sites such as playing fields, cinemas, hotels, schools and hospitals have a rateable value.

Commenting on the draft business rates valuation, Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said last month: “Retail NI will be engaging with its members on the impact of this and will provide guidance to any independent retailer that sees an increase in their valuation.”

He added: “If business owners are unhappy with their valuation, they can appeal, and we would encourage them to do so.”