A planning application is being considered by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for partial demolition of Castle Mall shopping centre and for the provision of new social housing in Antrim town centre.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application has been submitted by an agent on behalf of Keneagles Ltd.

The proposal is for part demolition of Castle Mall and erection of 39 dwellings for social housing comprising of apartments, townhouses and one detached house as well as one commercial unit, parking and amenity spaces with works to include upgrading of vehicular access via Railway Street and pedestrian linkages to High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application for full planning permission relates to lands at units 11-27 and 51-58 Castle Mall opposite Central Car Park, extending from Castle Walk/Railway Street (adjacent to numbers 1-7), to High Street (adjacent to numbers 32 and 38).

Castle Mall. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

A design and access statement and conservation approach report submitted with the application, says the site is currently a retail mall and service yard with a mix of units which will “be in part demolished to accommodate the proposals”. It notes that the overall site is situated within a Conservation Area.

The report notes: “The entrance to the mall from High Street adds little to the Conservation Area. The proposal seeks to create a quality development with a mix of house types that link with the surrounding context.

“The aim of the proposal is to utilise common materials within the Conservation Area in a way which is more contemporary but more in keeping with the immediate historical context.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A supporting planning, design and access statement adds: “Castle Mall has evidenced a high vacancy rate over many years creating a lack of active retail space within Antrim town.

“As such the development proposal brings forward an opportunity to consolidate tenants within the remaining shopping centre and ensure long-term activity on the site, helping to create a more active and vibrant town centre.

“All dwellings proposed will be for social housing accommodating a range of needs and providing choices for the end users.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Separately, a planning application has been made to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for change of use from shop to cafe and new shop-front works to units 10 and A1/1 at the shopping centre.

A design statement submitted with the application said: “The owners of Castle Mall Antrim, Keneagles Limited, has previously advised the council of its plans to regenerate the site as a smaller and revitalised shopping centre (to the west) with a social housing development (to the east).

“The implementation of these plans is already in train with the recent opening of the new 750sqm Lynas anchor store. The new Lynas unit and mall entrance has opened up part of the north-eastern elevation of the centre at what was a monotonous and blank section of façade, to Castle Way and to the Central Car Park.

“The purpose of this application is to build upon this improvement and create two further shop-fronts (with direct customer access to the stores behind) along what will remain of the original complex following its partial demolition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Castle Mall currently consists of 9,500sqm of retail space (35 shop units). It was constructed in the 1980s and is one of the first retail malls built in Northern Ireland.

“It is firstly proposed to change the use of unit 10 to a café. It is also proposed to open up the blank wall at the western end of the centre with a new customer access (with double sliding doors and glazed screen) to unit A1/1, the current tenant of which is New Look.

“A new shallow pedestrian ramp will allow shoppers to enter and exit this unit directly from the Central Car Park. The unit’s internal access onto the mall will remain in place.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter