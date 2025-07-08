Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have been given an update on the borough council’s £1.45m ‘Living above the Shops’ (LOTS) scheme.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Minutes of a report presented to the council’s Economic Development Committee, at a recent meeting, indicated approval has been given for phase three of the scheme in Crumlin and Glengormley.

The report said the initiative is “aimed at improving the vitality and vibrancy of our towns by offering grant support to renovate or re-purpose vacant or under-utilised upper floor space within the town centres” for residential use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also aimed at reducing the number of vacant or under-utilised premises and providing new homes as well as increasing town centre footfall and business. It is anticipated LOTS grants would cover up to 75% of eligible costs for each individual property.

Glengormley. Pic supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Phase one was made available for properties in Antrim with two applications proceeding through planning and building control. Phase two was extended to Ballyclare and Randalstown with five applications received for properties in Ballyclare and two in Randalstown.

Councillors were advised of interest in the LOTS initiative from property owners in Crumlin and Glengormley and asked the committee for approval to proceed to phase three for which there is a budget of £0.5m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Separately, at the same meeting, the committee was given an update on the Urban Shop Frontage Scheme.

Crumlin. Pic supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The report noted more than £372k had been committed through the programme to date to businesses in the borough’s five town centres, commencing with phase one in Ballyclare and Randalstown and phase two in Antrim, Crumlin and Glengormley.

Thirty-nine grants were approved in Ballyclare; 26 in Antrim; 22 in Randalstown; 20 in Glengormley and five in Crumlin.

The committee agreed an extension of the programme to phase three be approved and to commit up to an additional £30,000 from the council’s economic development budget to match any additional funds identified by the Department for Communities.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter