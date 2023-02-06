Thrifty residents in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough bought £132,500 worth of oil saving stamps during a nine-month period last year, a report to the council’s Operations Committee states.

The report said this sum has increased from £82,000 worth during the same period from April to December 2021.

More than £2m worth of oil saving stamps have been sold to householders in Antrim and Newtownabbey since the launch of the scheme in 2008.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The scheme allows householders to spread the cost of home heating by purchasing £5 stamps and saving them to pay for an oil delivery.

The scheme allows householders to spread the cost of home heating.

Stamps are available to purchase from 37 retailers, community organisations and civic buildings across the borough and are accepted by 56 oil distributors.

Four new retailers have joined the scheme including Muckamore Credit Union.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The scheme was initiated in the borough by both legacy councils.

Oil clubs are operating in Ballyrobert, Burnside, Crumlin, Duneane (Toome), Monkstown and Ollardale, Ballyclare.

More Affordable

The local government authority says: “The council has also been working with a number of local community clubs to set up community oil buying clubs. By co-ordinating orders for domestic heating oil in an area, the clubs are able to negotiate discounts with the oil suppliers by buying in bulk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The clubs are a great way of helping communities make home heating oil more affordable. Everyone within the club pays the same price per litre regardless of the quantity of oil ordered and everyone benefits from the lower prices that can be negotiated by bulk buying.

“Oil club members have commented that being part of the club has allowed them to get smaller amounts of oil more often, saves them ringing round for quotes, helps them to budget better and has given them peace of mind.”

The Consumer Council says: “Many people find it difficult to budget for large one-off bulk deliveries. Larger orders are a higher one-off cost but smaller orders cost more per litre. Buyers often have no option but to place these smaller, more expensive orders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Joining a local oil buying club is one solution to this problem.”