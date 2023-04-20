The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross, has visited TextHelp, based in Antrim, to offer his personal congratulations to owner, Martin McKay, following his recent award as International and overall Ireland EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2022.

TextHelp is an assistive technology firm which was established by Mr McKay as a result of his own personal experience of sadly seeing his father suffer a stroke at the age of 39 in 1981, leaving him without mobility on one side and having to learn how to speak and write again.

As the business continues to expand its services, as well as offering assistive technology for people suffering from strokes, motor neurone disease and cerebral palsy, TextHelp is also a global supplier of dyslexia support products and have offices in the United States and Australia.

Speaking after the visit, Ald Stephen Ross, said: “It is incredible to have such an inspirational firm in the borough. Martin’s story showcases how a tragic family event has led to this positive and life-changing business for those in need of these essential services.

Ald Stephen Ross with International and overall Ireland EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2022, Martin McKay - TextHelp.

“I want to congratulate Martin again on his very well deserved award success and wish him the very best for the future.”

The Entrepreneur Of The Year winners are judged on their entrepreneurial spirit, innovation, national and global impact, personal integrity and purpose-driven leadership, strategic direction and value creation.

The local authority is working proactively with TextHelp on a number of areas including skills development and training, exports and international linkages utilising our partnership with Gilbert, Arizona, USA.

Capitalising on Martin’s expertise as an Export Champion for the Department of Business and Trade UK - the council is hoping to work with the Department and Martin to host an event to help inspire other businesses in the borough to export.

Martin explained: “I was pleased to welcome the Mayor to our Antrim office and show him our set-up and tell him more about our business. I want to thank the Mayor and the Economic Development Team at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for their continued support.”