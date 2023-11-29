A pizza firm is set to create 15 new jobs when it opens a new store in Ballymoney.

Apache Pizza has opened its 200th store on the island of Ireland and created its 3,000th job as it continues to pursue a rapid expansion strategy that is set to deliver 50 new jobs before the end of the year. 15 of the new jobs will be created in Northern Ireland where a new store is set to open in Ballymoney. Photo Credit: Shelley Corcoran.

Apache Pizza has opened its 200th store on the island of Ireland and created its 3,000th job as it continues to pursue a rapid expansion strategy that is set to deliver 50 new jobs before the end of the year.

The pizza chain currently operates 30 stores across Northern Ireland. Antrim has been named as one of three counties, alongside Wicklow and Galway, where Apache Pizza plans to open new stores.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are expanding rapidly across the island of Ireland as demand for our tasty pizzas continues to grow. We are on track to open 19 new stores for 2023 bringing our total to 203 stores. This level of growth underlines our position as Ireland’s largest and fastest growing pizza chain,” said Martin Lyons, CEO of Apache Pizza.

“Apache Pizza is an incredible Irish success story. We opened our first store in Balbriggan in 1996. Today, we have 200 stores and employ 3,000 people in communities all over the island of Ireland. We are exceptionally proud of what we have achieved,” he added.

‘Our continued growth and expansion is down to being local to homes, businesses, schools and universities and our ‘We Love Extra’ way of doing things, offering generous toppings, dips, ingredients, flavour and value to our customers,” said Mr. Lyons.