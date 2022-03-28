Apache Pizza to open branch in Portstewart

The new stores will be opened by new and existing franchisees and Apache Pizza is actively seeking local entrepreneurs to become new franchisees as part of its rapid expansion plan which is being fuelled by soaring pizza sales.
The popular pizza chain plans to open new stores in all areas across Northern Ireland throughout the year. The locations of the first new stores include Portstewart alongside Carryduff, Moira, Dundonald, Strangford, Saintfield, Hillsborough and Comber in county Down; Crumlin, Whitehead, Dunmurry, Ormeau Road, Carnlough and Newtownabbey in county Antrim.
The 400 new jobs include permanent, full-time and part-time positions for general managers, supervisors, team members and delivery drivers and offer flexible working conditions, full training and attractive opportunities for career advancement.
Apache Pizza operates 181 stores and employs over 2,750 people all over the island of Ireland. It currently operates 19 stores in Northern Ireland and this number is set to double to 39 stores before the end of the year.